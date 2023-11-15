Lane Closure on I-79 NB, to Begin Thursday, October 16, 2023

There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound, at mile marker 132 (South Fairmont), to mile marker 133 (Kingmont), from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2023, for crews will be replacing the pavement marking tape on the bridge.
Expect major delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
