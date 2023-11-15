Lane Closure on County Route 29, Burch Ridge Road, to Begin Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Page Content

County Route 29, Burch Ridge Road, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, November 15, 2023, through Friday, December 1, 2023, for road repair. Flaggers and temporary lights will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​