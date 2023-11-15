Road Closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, to begin Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14,

2023, through Thursday, November 16, 2023, for crews to remove the existing interstate bridge deck. Daytime operations only.

Local traffic only. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.​​