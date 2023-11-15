Right Lane Closure on Apple Harvest Drive, in Berkeley County, Beginning Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Page Content

The right lane will be closed on eastbound and westbound Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Berkeley County, from Foxcroft Avenue to WV 11, beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, to allow for signal work. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​