Lane Closure on WV 7, in Wileyville, to Begin Tuesday, November 14, 2023

A portion of WV 7, at milepost 15.10, on Mountaineer Highway, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, November 14, 2023, through Wednesday, November 22, 2023, for slip repair. Traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic signals. Motorists are advised there is a 10-foot lane restriction and to slow down and expect delays. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.
