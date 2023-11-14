Secretary Blinken’s Trilateral Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawaand Republic of Korea Park 

READOUT

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Park Jin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco.

Secretary Blinken, Foreign Ministers Park and Kamikawa discussed the situation in the Middle East, the DPRK’s increasingly destabilizing actions, including Pyongyang’s support for Russia amidst Russia’s war of aggression, and the importance of greater economic cooperation.

The three discussed the importance of greater economic cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to build on the historic Camp David Summit to enhance U.S.-ROK-Japan trilateral efforts in strengthening regional security, promoting economic prosperity, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Japan and the ROK.