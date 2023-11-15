Bong Go's longstanding advocacy for establishing mandatory evacuation centers gets a boost as he co-sponsors Ligtas Pinoy Centers Bill

For years, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has been at the forefront of advocating for the establishment of mandatory evacuation centers in strategic locations across the Philippines.

On Tuesday, November 7, this enduring campaign made significant headway as he co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2451, or the 'Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act', which seeks the establishment of permanent and comfortable evacuation facilities nationwide.

"Isinulong natin bilang isa sa may akda at co-sponsor ang Ligtas Pinoy Centers Bill o ang Mandatory Evacuation Centers Bill na pangunahing inisponsor ni Senator Jinggoy Estrada nitong Martes sa plenaryo. Bilang isa sa mga unang nagfile ng panukala ukol dito, binigyang diin ko ang importansya ng pagtaguyod ng safe, permanent, and dedicated evacuation centers sa mga bayan, siyudad at probinsya," Go said.

"Matagal na po nating isinusulong ang pagkakaroon ng maayos at malinis na evacuation centers. Importante ito, lalo na bago pa dumating ang kalamidad. Para kapag tinamaan na ng sakuna, dapat may komportableng masisilungan sila, hindi 'yung nagsisiksikan sa hindi angkop na lugar," he explained.

Go painted a stark picture of the current state of the country's temporary shelters where evacuees have to endure harsh, and most of the time, unsanitary conditions.

"Bilang isa sa mga author ng panukalang batas na ito, importante po na mayroon tayong nakahandang maayos at malinis na evacuation centers sa buong bansa dahil maaaring mangyari ang sakuna sa anumang oras," Go said.

"Tinatamaan na ng bagyo yung mga kababayan natin, nagsisiksikan pa sa temporary shelters kasama pa dito yung mga vulnerable individuals, like children and senior citizens. Nakakaawa ang ating mga kababayan," he added.

Go also emphasized the negative impact of using educational institutions as evacuation centers, disrupting children's education and the community's livelihood.

"Bilang isang senador na first-hand nawitness ko talaga, sa kakaikot ko po sa buong bansa, nakita ko yung kalagayan ng mga kababayan natin na napipilitang lumikas sa mga hindi angkop na lugar gaya ng basketball court, covered court, eskwelahan, naantala pa po ang pag-aaral ng mga bata dahil nagagamit po yung eskwelahan bilang evacuation centers, plaza, minsan gymnasium, at iba pang mga pansamantalang masisilungan," he said.

Currently, makeshift evacuation centers such as basketball courts, covered courts, and sometimes schools are commonly used and repurposed as temporary shelters. This situation often disrupts the education of children and compromises the overall welfare of evacuees.

"Hindi lamang ito nakakaapekto sa kanilang kalusugan at kaginhawaan, kundi sa kanilang kabuhayan po sa kanilang komunidad. Naantala rin ang pag-aaral ng mga bata tuwing nagagamit ang eskwelahan para sa evacuees," Go pointed out.

"Kaya dapat sana, mayroon tayong nakahandang permanenteng evacuation centers na may malinis na sanitation at komportableng mahihigaan at matutulugan, at may maayos na comfort room, at mas maiwasan natin silang magkasakit. Huwag na natin pahirapan ang mga kababayan nating mga naghihirap. Bigyan natin ito ng solusyon bago pa dumating ang panibagong sakuna," he added.

The senator further underscored the necessity of having emergency equipment and supplies ready in these centers.

"Dapat laging handa ang mga emergency packs na may kumpletong gamit tulad ng pagkain, gamot, first aid, at iba pa para sa ating mga kababayan. Ito ay para mabilis at maayos na makatugon sa kanilang pangangailangan sa oras ng sakuna," he said.

Go has consistently pushed for the creation of permanent evacuation centers since he started his term in the Senate, an effort he first initiated with a bill he filed titled the proposed 'Mandatory Evacuation Center Act.'

Beyond advocating for evacuation centers, Go has been a vocal proponent of proactive disaster preparedness and resilience, pushing for his filed SBN 188, which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). The DDR would be instrumental in unifying and enhancing the efficiency of disaster response operations.

If enacted into law, the measure encompasses critical elements such as a comprehensive database for disaster risk reduction and climate change, a centralized system to expedite aid to areas hit by disasters, operational centers to oversee disaster management, and a dedicated institute for disaster resilience research and training to bolster the nation's capacity to withstand calamities.

"Ngayon na ang tamang panahon para maghanda," Go said. "Huwag na nating antayin ang susunod na sakuna bago tayo kumilos," he concluded.