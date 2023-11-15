Bong Go pushes for construction of more classrooms; commends VP Duterte's decision to forego confidential funds

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, during the Senate plenary deliberation for the Department of Education's (DepEd) 2024 budget on Thursday, November 9, emphasized the urgent need to prioritize the construction and renovation of classrooms across the country, particularly in remote communities.

"Unahin ang pagpapatayo at pagsasaayos ng classrooms," Go stressed, advocating for immediate action to address the scarcity and poor condition of educational spaces.

Go said that his firsthand observations revealed significant deficiencies in educational infrastructure, from dilapidated buildings to inadequate facilities.

"Sa pag-iikot ko po sa buong bansa, inilalapit po sa atin ng mga teachers na kulang ang kanilang classrooms lalung-lalo na po sa liblib na komunidad," he remarked.

"Napansin ko rin po na may mga eskwelahan pa rin na hindi maganda ang kondisyon — sira-sira ang bubong o yero lang ang bubong, hindi maayos ang mga silid-aralan, maruruming palikuran, kahoy na pundasyon, at marami pang iba," added the senator.

He also highlighted the plight of teachers grappling with these challenges, underscoring their appeals for assistance.

"Iyon po ang hinaing ng mga teachers natin. Marami pong nagpapatulong sa atin at inilalapit naman natin ang mga hinaing na ito sa departamento ng Edukasyon," he said.

"Kaya umaapela ako na unahin natin ang pagpapatayo at pagsasaayos ng mga classrooms at iba pang imprastrakturang pang-edukasyon," stressed Go.

In his speech, Go also expressed admiration for Vice President Sara Duterte's decision to forego confidential funds, redirecting focus to more pressing educational needs.

He noted, "Hinahangaan ko po si Vice President Sara Duterte for no longer pursuing the request for confidential funds so that we could already settle this divisive issue."

Go, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education and vice chairperson of the Committee on Finance, reaffirmed his support for Duterte as Vice President and DepEd Secretary.

His stance in the Senate, though a single vote, is firm on the reallocation of available resources towards educational advancements, especially in tackling the backlog of classroom shortages.

"Iisang boto lang naman ako sa Senado, pero ang posisyon ko ay kung anuman ang tinanggal na budget sa DepEd, dapat itong ibalik sa pamamagitan ng mga programa na makakabenepisyo sa mga kababayan natin lalung-lalo na po sa pagtugon sa backlog natin sa classrooms," he declared.

"Bilang kasapi po ng Senate Committee on Basic Education at Vice Chair po ng Committee on Finance, nananatili po ang aking tiwala sa ating Bise Presidente at sa ating Secretary po ng DepEd," concluded Go.