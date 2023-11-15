Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Ombudsman looking into the issuance of PH passports to foreigners

Philippine passports are NOT for sale. No foreign national should treat this official document as mere commodity. This is an offense to our Filipino identity, our history, and our national dignity.

We are currently looking into information that foreign nationals allegedly pay P500,000 per passport. I trust that the Ombudsman will investigate this exhaustively and get to the bottom of the issue. Mukhang may mga ahensya ng gobyerno na kailangan maglinis ng bakuran kasi ang daming nagkakalat.

During the Senate Committee on Women hearing on POGO-related crimes, we found that government-issued IDs are easily given to Chinese POGO workers, which they then use to get a Philippine passport. Naibunyag ko na rin sa hearing na may mga ads na nagbebenta ng ating mga birth certificate, voters ID, passport, at iba pa, para sa mga Chinese nationals.

This is a serious national security concern. Now that China is far from dialing down on her aggression in the West Philippine Sea, she may be taking advantage of our porous borders, our weakened institutions, and our own corrupt officials to advance her interests. Let us all remain vigilant. Huwag nating basta-basta papasukin ang mga dayuhang inaangkin ang sariling natin.