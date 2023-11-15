Skill Samurai Expands Australian Presence with New Eastwood Location
Skill Samurai Eastwood Territory Awarded: Personalized Coding, Maths & STEM Learning
At Skill Samurai, we diverge from the traditional, one-size-fits-all classroom approach. Instead, we prioritise personalised learning paths, crafting individualised learning journeys for each student”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai, Australia’s premier provider of enrichment education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), is excited to announce the opening of its new franchise location in Eastwood. This expansion further solidifies Skill Samurai’s position as a leader in coding and STEM education across Australia and New Zealand.
Skill Samurai CEO, Jamie Buttigieg, expresses his enthusiasm for the new franchise partners, Edmond Tran and Daniel Yun, who will lead the Eastwood location. “Edmond and Daniel bring a unique blend of expertise in program management, hospitality, and human resources, which will be invaluable in our mission to inspire and educate young minds,” says Buttigieg. “Their diverse backgrounds and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Skill Samurai’s values of innovation and community impact.”
Edmond Tran, leveraging his experience as a former program manager for Newscorp, remarks, “Joining Skill Samurai represents a significant step in my journey of promoting educational excellence. I'm thrilled to apply my skills in program management to foster a nurturing learning environment for our students in Eastwood.”
Daniel Yun, with a background in hospitality and HR, shares his vision, stating, “My passion for people development and community engagement finds a new home at Skill Samurai. I'm excited to contribute to the growth and development of our young learners, preparing them for a bright future in a technology-driven world.”
The Eastwood location will feature Skill Samurai’s comprehensive curriculum, including After-School Coding Classes, MathCode™ Mastery (Maths Tuition), and School Holiday Camps. These programs are designed to engage students in a fun, interactive learning environment, enhancing their skills in critical thinking and problem-solving.
"At Skill Samurai, we diverge from the traditional, one-size-fits-all classroom approach. Instead, we prioritise personalised learning paths, crafting individualised learning journeys for each student to unlock their full potential... It's just one of the things that sets our brand apart" says Jamie Buttigieg.
Skill Samurai Eastwood is set to open in January 2024, marking an exciting start to the year for the growing franchise. As the brand wraps up its second successful year in Australia, boasting 10 locations, 2024 is shaping up to be a promising and vibrant year for this hot new brand here in Australia.
Skill Samurai’s continuous growth reflects its dedication to empowering the next generation with essential coding and STEM skills. The organisation remains committed to providing its franchisees with the support and resources necessary to build thriving businesses that positively influence their local communities.
Join us in our journey to nurture future innovators and leaders. Discover our franchising opportunities and become part of an expanding network committed to making a meaningful difference in children’s lives through STEM education. Reach out to us to learn more about becoming a Skill Samurai franchisee.
