Austin Preferred: Leading the Way in Integrative & Functional Medicine in Austin

Austin Preferred Integrative Medicine in Austin, Texas, highlights its commitment to providing exceptional holistic and functional medical services.

Our integrative approach combines the best of conventional medicine with innovative therapies to ensure a holistic path to wellness.”
— Dr. Jeff Fluitt

AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Preferred Integrative Medicine, a renowned clinic in Austin, Texas, announces its continued commitment to providing top-notch holistic and functional medical services. Under the expert guidance of Dr. Jeff Fluitt, Dr. Christina Veras, Dr. Daniel Kaunator, Kayla McElhany, FNP-C, and Kamela Bettendorf, the clinic offers a unique blend of traditional and innovative treatments designed to optimize patient health and wellness.

Austin Preferred's diverse services include holistic medicine practices like Food Sensitivity Training, Functional Medicine, and Nutrigenomic Testing. The clinic also specializes in Chiropractic Treatment, offering spinal adjustments, among other therapies. Physical and Manual Therapy are key components of their approach, featuring techniques such as Myofascial Release, Active Release Technique (ART), and the Fascial Distortion Model (FDM).

The clinic's comprehensive rehabilitation services, including Spinal Decompression, Cold Laser Therapy, and Knee Braces, cater to various patient needs. Additionally, Austin Preferred is at the forefront of pain management, offering Trigger Point Injections, Regenerative Treatments, Joint Injections, and Lubricating Knee Injections.

"Austin Preferred is dedicated to providing the best possible care to our patients," says Dr. Jeff Fluitt. "Our integrative approach combines the best of conventional medicine with innovative therapies to ensure a holistic path to wellness."

For more information about Austin Preferred and its services, visit [www.austinpreferred.com](https://austinpreferred.com).

