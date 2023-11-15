Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Vermont Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the State of Vermont by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal undertaken in Vermont as a result of severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from July 7-21, 2023.

The President authorized the federal cost-share to be increased from 75% to 100% for a 30-day period of the state’s choosing within the first 120 days from the start of the incident period. The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for public assistance, individual assistance, the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and other needs assistance for total eligible costs.

