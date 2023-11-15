Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 227,141 in the last 365 days.

IFTM Wine Appreciation Club co-organised wine tasting workshop with SHEAC of UM

MACAU, November 15 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) Wine Appreciation Club, an affiliate of the IFTM Student Union, was invited by the Stanley Ho East Asia College (SHEAC) of the University of Macau (UM) to co-organise a wine tasting workshop for around 30 UM students and faculties.

The workshop was successfully held at the SHEAC Dining Hall where IFTM students served the participants with professional wine service skills under the supervision of the IFTM Lecturer Mr. Oscar Ho Man Cheng. The workshop started with an overview of winemaking principles followed by practical wine tasting techniques as well as interactive games to allow the participants to explore the various wine styles around the world.  At the same time students from both schools took the opportunity to exchange ideas and shared their learning experiences.

You just read:

IFTM Wine Appreciation Club co-organised wine tasting workshop with SHEAC of UM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more