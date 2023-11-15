IFTM Wine Appreciation Club co-organised wine tasting workshop with SHEAC of UM

MACAU, November 15 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) Wine Appreciation Club, an affiliate of the IFTM Student Union, was invited by the Stanley Ho East Asia College (SHEAC) of the University of Macau (UM) to co-organise a wine tasting workshop for around 30 UM students and faculties.

The workshop was successfully held at the SHEAC Dining Hall where IFTM students served the participants with professional wine service skills under the supervision of the IFTM Lecturer Mr. Oscar Ho Man Cheng. The workshop started with an overview of winemaking principles followed by practical wine tasting techniques as well as interactive games to allow the participants to explore the various wine styles around the world. At the same time students from both schools took the opportunity to exchange ideas and shared their learning experiences.