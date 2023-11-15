Macao Enterprises Seek New Development Possibilities Through Over 1,000 Business Matching Sessions Facilitated at the Six-Day CIIE

MACAU, November 15 - The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, was successfully held on 5-10 November.

During the 6th CIIE, Macao enterprises organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) have participated in more than 1,000 business matching sessions; among them, two Macao exhibitors have signed co-operation agreements with the enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs). Fruitful results have been yielded during CIIE.

Great business opportunities discovered by Macao enterprises

According to the Macao exhibitor who has reached procurement co-operation with a PSC enterprise, preliminary contacts took place between the two sides at the 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (1st C-PLPEX) hosted by IPIM in October this year. It was such a delight to enable a brand crossover of wild civet coffee beans at CIIE, and the products are expected to be sold in Macao next year. Considering this co-operation as a good start, the Macao exhibitor also invited its partner to lead a delegation to visit Macao next year, so that they could have an in-depth experience of Macao’s brand-new business environment, thus better leveraging Macao’s role as a platform between China and PSCs.

Through the co-operation with a PSC enterprise, a Macao exhibitor engaged in essential oil products has gained the opportunity to showcase and sell their products in its partner’s exhibition hall located in Shanghai Pudong New Area, successfully opening up a new channel for product exposure.

Furthermore, Macao exhibitors stated that this year’s CIIE attracted crowds of visitors. During this CIIE, they met more global traders who are active in enquiring about their products and services, and also received invitations to display their products on the renowned mainland e-commerce platforms such as Tiktok, JD and Taobao. Besides, they are also expected to reach co-operation with participating traders to introduce their products into the Yangtze River Delta market, and share the benefits of global development.

New collaboration opportunities created for diverse products

Through targeted business matching held by IPIM, a Shanghai professional buyer engaged in cross-border e-commerce met with more than a dozen Macao enterprises, and successfully matched with a Macao brand. The two sides have been discussing product supply. Benefiting from Macao’s “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy, the enterprise also learnt about some healthcare products during this event, believing that there will be more collaboration opportunities for participating enterprises.

41 Macao enterprises gathering at CIIE

At the 6th CIIE, IPIM set up the “Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area – Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries” and the “Trade in Services Exhibition Area – Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Professional Service Pavilion”, covering a total area of 660 square metres, and organised 41 Macao enterprises to showcase products of made-in-Macao, Macao brands, food and beverages from PSC, as well as a wide range of professional services to global traders.

For the first time, the design of the two pavilions has incorporated the brand logo of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” to promote its brand image via the open platform of CIIE, in order to draw the attention of Shanghai enterprises as well as other domestic and overseas enterprises to the innovative pattern of synergistic development of Macao-Hengqin industries.

During the six-day CIIE, 16 supporting activities were launched, such as visits livestreamed by influencers, food tasting sessions, and culinary demonstrations of Macao and PSC traditional food and coffee, creating more opportunities for co-operation in trade in products and services through interesting and interactive ways, whilst attracting crowds of visitors at the same time.

The delegation building trade connections with the international world through CIIE

Moreover, IPIM also organised a delegation of nearly 50 Macao entrepreneurs to experience firsthand the international and diverse atmosphere of CIIE, and exchange views with global traders to keep abreast of the latest information of various industries such as healthcare, technical equipment, food and trade in services, seeking broader collaboration in modern finance, MICE, culture and other industries.