Police operation underway in Readsboro

READSBORO, Vermont (Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is carrying out an operation Tuesday night, Nov. 14, 2023, in the Bennington County town of Readsboro.

The police activity is part of an active and ongoing investigation by the Vermont State Police and is taking place in a residential area on King Hill Road. Among the law-enforcement assets participating in the operation are the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Field Force Division.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while this operation is underway. The police response is focused on the specific location in question, and there is no indication of a danger to the broader community.

No additional details are currently available.

