Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 227,141 in the last 365 days.

Police operation underway in Readsboro

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Police operation underway in Readsboro

 

READSBORO, Vermont (Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is carrying out an operation Tuesday night, Nov. 14, 2023, in the Bennington County town of Readsboro.

 

The police activity is part of an active and ongoing investigation by the Vermont State Police and is taking place in a residential area on King Hill Road. Among the law-enforcement assets participating in the operation are the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Field Force Division.

 

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while this operation is underway. The police response is focused on the specific location in question, and there is no indication of a danger to the broader community.

 

No additional details are currently available.

 

- 30 -

You just read:

Police operation underway in Readsboro

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more