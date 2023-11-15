PURECYCLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (“PureCycle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PureCycle securities between August 8, 2023 and September 13, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 28, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage on August 7, 2023; (2) there was a risk of additional failures resulting from the August 7, 2023 power outage; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

