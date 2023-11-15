Governor Newsom Statement on U.S. District Court Decision Dismissing Lawsuit filed by Huntington Beach  

Published: Nov 14, 2023

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on the ruling by a U.S. District Court to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by the City of Huntington Beach in an effort to evade state housing laws and avoid accountability:

“What we need is housing. Instead, the City of Huntington Beach chose not only to evade responsibility and break the law, but also file a baseless lawsuit in federal court to delay the State’s enforcement action. Thankfully, this path was a dead end.

“Today’s ruling from the court signals that Huntington Beach, and other communities like it, will not succeed in trying to use the legal system to stall the development of badly needed housing. It’s well past time for Huntington Beach to move quickly towards planning for their fair share of housing.”

A copy of the court’s decision can be found here.

###