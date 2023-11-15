DOH News Release – Department of Health to Host Fuel Tank Advisory Committee Meeting on November 15
November 14, 2023 23-145
Department of Health to Host Fuel Tank Advisory Committee Meeting on November 15
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) will hold a Fuel Tank Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday on updates related to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The agenda includes information on defueling progress, closure plan updates, and remediation updates.
Representatives from the DOH, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Navy Region Hawaiʻi, Defense Health Agency, and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command will participate in the meeting.
Members of the media interested in attending should RSVP to Kelly Ann Lee at [email protected].
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2023
WHAT: Fuel Tank Advisory Committee Meeting
WHERE: Neal S. Blaisdell Center Pikake Room (777 Ward Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96813)
The meeting will also be available via Zoom (Register here)
WHEN: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 1:00-5:00 p.m. HST
The FTAC meeting is part of work by DOH and other agencies to increase and enhance public engagement related to Red Hill. More information can be found online at the DOH Red Hill Water Information Website and the EPA’s Red Hill Public Engagement Calendar. The agenda and presentations for the FTAC meetings can be found here.
