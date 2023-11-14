RPNGC traffic officers here to support NTD of the RSIPF

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) are here to support the National Traffic Department (NTD) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) for the Sol2023 XVII Pacific Games in Honiara.

Director NTD, Superintendent William Foufaka said the eleven traffic officers from RPNGC deployed contingent to Solomon Islands will be attached with NTD and support the RSIPF to deal with traffic management during the games.

Director Foufaka said a briefing has been conducted with the RPNGC traffic officers on how they will merge in to support NTD of the RSIPF and also we let them know about traffic hot spot areas in Honiara.

Superintendent Foufaka said a brief visit has been conducted to those locations to physically see the hot spot areas so that they know exactly what to do in terms of support to the NTD officers during the operation.

Mr. Foufaka said as RPNGC will be working closely with NTD and we need road users to work together with police on the road. It will be challenging but with your support the traffic will flow during the games event.

He said consuming liquor and driving during the operation will not be tolerated. Police will deal with drivers who drive carelessly and breach the traffic rules during the traffic operation.

RSIPF-NTD officers put drink drive message stickers on public vehicles and checking vehicles as part of the police operation

A female traffic officer put on sticker on a car during operation at Commonwealth street

RPNGC officer observing the traffic flow at Commonwealth street

RSIPF Press