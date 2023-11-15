Traction Uranium Announces Closing of the First Tranche of LIFE Offering and FT Units Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of October 27, 2023 which announced: i.) a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (“LIFE Exemption”) for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the “LIFE Offering”); and, ii.) a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,714,285 flow-through units of the Company (each, an “FT Unit”) for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the “FT Units Offering”), it has closed the first tranche of the LIFE Offering and the FT Units Offering (the “First Tranche”) by issuing 793,334 Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit, and 3,589,144 FT Units at a price of $0.175 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $747,100.30.



Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Units were offered pursuant to LIFE Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the securities issued thereunder are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The proceeds from the LIFE Offering are intended to be used to advance the Company’s three flagship uranium projects in the Athabasca Region and for other general corporate purposes.

Each FT Unit consisted of one (1) “flow-through” common share in the capital of the Company (each, an “FT Share”) and one (1) Warrant, whereby each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The securities issued from the FT Units Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from November 14, 2023. The proceeds from the FT Units Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures”, as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the closing of the First Tranche, an aggregate of $44,826 was paid in cash and a total of 262,948 finder’s warrants (each, a “Finder’s Warrant”) were issued as finder’s fees. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a “Finder’s Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.20 per Finder’s Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from November 14, 2023.

The LIFE Offering and the FT Offering, in their entirety, are expected to close on or about November 30, 2023, and are subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals.

The securities issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering and the FT Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of uranium discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

