The Allen Thomas Group Offers Tailored Business Insurance Quotes for a Wide Range of Industries

The Allen Thomas Group (ATG), an independent insurance agency in Akron, OH, is offering commercial insurance solutions for a broad range of industries in over 20 states. The core industries they serve include: manufacturing, food and beverage services, technology, construction and contracting, sports and fitness, retail, business and professional services, healthcare services, non profits, pet care, education, energy, and franchises.

Joe Race, CEO of ATG, says, “Running a business is no easy feat. It takes hard work, dedication, and a lot of risk. That’s why having the right insurance policies in place is crucial. While we all hope for the best, accidents and unforeseen circumstances can happen. A fire could break out, an employee could get injured, or a customer could sue you. Different policies protect against different risks, and it’s important to assess your business’s specific needs. In addition to the risks your business faces, state laws and lease requirements can also impact the type of insurance you need. Our experts are well-versed in the legal landscape and can help you navigate the complexities of insurance requirements.”

ATG can provide custom-tailored insurance for various kinds of manufacturing companies. Manufacturing operations face a variety of risks that can negatively affect operations and financial stability. Cost liabilities are ever present due to workplace injuries, product defects, cyber-attacks, and environmental risks. Food and beverage companies face a range of risks, such as foodborne illnesses to property damage, product liability claims due to food poisoning or allergic reactions, employee injuries, fire or natural disasters, liquor liability claims, and more.

ATG also offers comprehensive technology company insurance solutions. They can provide commercial insurance policies for various kinds of technology companies, such as: app development companies, artificial intelligence companies, augmented reality companies, biotechnology companies, cloud computing companies, computer repair technician companies, computer security & cyber companies, data management companies, information technology consulting companies, nanotechnology companies, robotics companies, systems integration specialist companies, software development companies, tech startups, web design companies, and web development companies.

ATG can also provide insurance solutions for construction and contractor industries. These businesses face a variety of risks that negatively affect the business and reputation, from property damage and equipment theft to workplace accidents and liability claims. With regards to sports and fitness businesses, ATG can design policies to protect: gyms, pilates studios, personal trainers, and yoga studios. For retail businesses, they can offer insurance for: antique shops, bikestores, bookstores, boutiques, camping stores, candy stores, clothing stores, convenience stores, craft stores, fishing stores, florists, gift shops, grocery stores, hardware stores, online retailers, shoe stores, sporting goods stores, thrift stores, and toy stores.

ATG can also offer insurance for healthcare professionals, such as: audiologists, chiropractors, dental labs, dental surgeons, dentists, dermatologists, medical devices, neurologists, nutritionists, occupational therapy, ophthalmologists, optometrists, orthodontists, orthopedics, osteopaths, physical therapists, physicians, podiatrists, psychologists, and veterinarians.

ATG also provides insurance for franchise businesses, which have unique challenges. Insurance policies include general liability insurance, business owner’s policy, commercial auto insurance, and workers’ compensation insurance. Franchisees also require insurance coverage to comply with rental agreements and state laws.

Established in 2003 by Joe Race, The Allen Thomas Group has evolved into a top provider of customized risk management and financial solutions for businesses across the US. ATG CEO Joe Race is a graduate of The University of Akron and was an investment advisor in the 1990s where he provided advice on investments but he later discovered that his clients required protection for their investments. He started ATG to provide business insurance solutions that are custom-tailored to the specific needs of every client. At present, The Allen Thomas Group provides a comprehensive range of customized business insurance solutions that they are able to offer through the partnerships they have developed with top insurance carriers in order to provide comprehensive insurance coverage for customers at an accessible price.

Those who want to know more about getting a tailored commercial insurance quote can check out The Allen Thomas Group website or contact them on the phone. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

