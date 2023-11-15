Cycling Frog Successfully Leads Petition to Resume Sales of Hemp-Based CBD/THC Products in New York

Cycling Frog Logo

The state’s Supreme Court overturned an emergency justification that had temporarily restricted the sale of hemp products containing THC.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemp products containing THC are once again able to be legally sold and distributed in New York, after the cannabis brand Cycling Frog – along with the Hemp Beverage Alliance and Sarene Craft Distributors – successfully petitioned the state’s Supreme Court.

On November 9, 2023, New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Marcelle granted a preliminary injunction against the emergency regulation that had halted all sales of federally legal hemp-based products containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). In its ruling the Supreme Court found that the New York Cannabis Control Board did not adequately demonstrate an emergency when they abruptly introduced regulations on July 19, 2023, with the intent to address “intoxicating cannabinoid hemp products” in the state. Additionally, the Supreme Court ruled that the regulation would cause irreparable harm and that the balance of equities favored the petitioners because businesses and livelihoods would be destroyed based on only anecdotal evidence of consumer safety. The court stated the defendant “fails to cite evidence of studies to substantiate that New Yorkers have either been misled or harmed by hemp infused products. [And] also fails to cite facts showing New Yorkers have either over consumed or accidentally ingested intoxicating levels of THC. Likewise, the parade of horribles that await children from petitioners’ products lacks the specific recital of anyactual facts upon which such concerns are based.”

“We’re pleased that the court has restored access to our hemp cannabinoid products,” says Dylan Summers, Cycling Frog’s vice-president of government affairs. “The emergency regulations were an overreach that made the sale of any hemp product containing even nominal amounts of naturally occurring hemp THC illegal in New York.”

Summers had started a successful Change.org petition to help stop the NY hemp ban. In total, 17,524 people signed the petition. An advocate for hemp-based product regulation for over 10 years at state and federal levels, Summers believes that effective regulation enables safe access and healthy consumption, both of which are core to the Cycling Frog mission.

Led by CEO Sequoia Price-Lazarus, Cycling Frog is on a mission to make hemp-based CBD products accessible to those that enjoy their benefits, while also building a responsible, well-regulated and transparent industry.

“Cannabinoids have tremendous potential to positively impact lives, and we’re dedicated to making them approachable, attainable and sustainable,” says Price-Lazarus. “We fought this emergency regulation as a matter of principle, and we were greatly encouraged by the growing community that supported us. We’re proud to have the support of our co-petitioners, the Hemp Beverage Alliance and Sarene Craft Distributors, and are humbled by the outpouring of grassroots support via Change.org”.

“The Hemp Beverage Alliance applauds the recent legal decision that allows hemp products back onto the shelves of New York stores,” says Christopher J. Lackner, founder and president of the Hemp Beverage Alliance, one of the co-petitioners. “This decision will come as a tremendous relief to thousands of New York small businesses, as well as consumers who have made these products part of their daily routine.”

Read the full decision and order from the New York Supreme Court.

