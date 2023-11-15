Submit Release
VSP BCI Troop B East-Westminster / Death investigation, non-suspicious

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23B1007759

TROOPER:  Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes                     

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East – Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2023 at about 07:22 AM

LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound, Mile Marker 46.5, Springfield, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation, non-suspicious

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 7:22 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, the Vermont State Police was called to a report of a vehicle pulled over in the breakdown lane on Interstate 91 in Springfield, VT. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was located deceased inside the vehicle. Investigation by Vermont State Police detectives and a medicolegal death investigator (MDI) determined that the adult male victim died in an apparent suicide as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing, but this incident is not considered suspicious or criminal in nature. No further details are available.

 

- 30 -

 

 

