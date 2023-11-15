VSP BCI Troop B East-Westminster / Death investigation, non-suspicious

STATE OF VERMONT

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2023 at about 07:22 AM

LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound, Mile Marker 46.5, Springfield, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation, non-suspicious

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 7:22 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, the Vermont State Police was called to a report of a vehicle pulled over in the breakdown lane on Interstate 91 in Springfield, VT. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was located deceased inside the vehicle. Investigation by Vermont State Police detectives and a medicolegal death investigator (MDI) determined that the adult male victim died in an apparent suicide as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing, but this incident is not considered suspicious or criminal in nature. No further details are available.

