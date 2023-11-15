SAN DIEGO DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY AWARDED YELP “PARTNER OF THE YEAR”

When thinking of iCatch, the first word that comes to mind is integrity. Yelp is lucky to partner with you. You have earned this award ten times over.” — Jessica McCaffrey, Yelp Partner Sales Consultant

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iCatch Marketing, a Digital Marketing Agency in San Diego, is proud to announce its award for “Partner of the Year” in this year’s Yelp Advertising Partner Awards. Many people know Yelp as a review platform, but it also is one of the leading marketing channels for many industries. iCatch has generated millions of dollars of revenue for its customers on Yelp.

“This award demonstrates our focus on education, transparency, data-driven decisions, & innovative collaboration that consistently leads to outstanding results for our clients,” said Tim Pruesener, Founder of iCatch. “Partnering with Yelp has been nothing short of mutually rewarding for us and our clients.”

The Partner of the Year Award recognizes the assets that set iCatch apart from other partnering agencies, such as:

- In-depth expertise and knowledge of the industry.

- Delivery of record-breaking numbers of converted client leads.

- Identification and facilitation of referral opportunities between clients through a cross-industry referral program.

Since 2014, the San Diego Digital Marketing Agency has provided clients with digital solutions such as web development, search engine optimization, paid ads, social media marketing, and design & branding. They proudly move forward as Yelp Partner of the Year, committed to creating holistic, effective marketing strategies that deliver real, tangible results for their clients.