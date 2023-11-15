Unlocking the Power of Winning Habits: Insights into Steve Jobs' Unique Entrepreneurial Behaviors

Dr. Robert M. Toguchi dives deep into the distinctive habits that drove Steve Jobs to unparalleled success in the tech world

UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Robert M. Toguchi unveils his latest masterpiece, " The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs ," a book that sets itself apart from the conventional literary works about the co-founder of Apple Inc. Instead of another biographical account, Toguchi delves into the habitual behaviors and entrepreneurial practices that propelled Jobs to the pinnacle of the tech industry.About the Book: While many books have chronicled Steve Jobs' life, childhood, technological contributions, and speeches, none have quite probed into his unique habits that set him apart. "The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs" stands as a significant departure from the norm by exploring the tech mogul's unusual capabilities in developing personal and corporate winning habits. Moreover, the book contrasts these habits with other luminaries, such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett, offering readers a comparative perspective.Designed not only as a portrayal of an iconic figure, this work doubles as a self-help guide, especially tailored for budding professionals eager to draw inspiration from these industry titans.About the Author: Dr. Robert Toguchi, with a rich background in teaching leadership, strategy, and personal effectiveness at the National Defense University, brings his vast experience to the table. Having contributed to strategic conceptual changes within the U.S. Army and holding significant positions like Director, Strategic Plans and Chief, Initiatives Group, Dr. Toguchi has always been at the forefront of innovation and leadership.His previously acclaimed works include " The Competitive Advantage: Special Operations Forces in Large Scale Combat Operations" and "Land Warfare in the Information Age."In Dr. Toguchi's Words: "I've spent decades assisting with innovation within the U.S. Army. My primary motivation behind this book has been to impart the insights gained from observing Steve Jobs to young professionals. I fervently believe that small habits, when cultivated over time, can lead to monumental success, and through this work, I aim to guide the readers on adopting such winning habits."Primary Message: Dr. Toguchi emphasizes the importance of developing and nurturing small habits, especially those derived from world-class entrepreneurs. He believes these habits can be the driving force behind a young individual's success. Some standout habits include fostering an inquisitive mind, following one's passion, and the power of simplicity.For those pressed for time, Dr. Toguchi recommends diving straight into the chapter on "Applying the Winning Habits of Steve Jobs" for the crux of his message."The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs" is now available for purchase at www.amazon.com/Winning-Habits-Steve-Jobs/dp/1959379577/ref=sr_1_1?qid=1700004059&refinements

Dr. Robert Toguchi on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford