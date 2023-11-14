Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, is due to have a baby in mid-November.
Ma will begin parental leave Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, and expects to return to her position by late January 2024.
George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, will take on Ma’s ministerial duties during her maternity leave.
Ma’s North Vancouver-Lonsdale community office will remain open for its regular office hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Mondays and Fridays by appointment only.
https://news.gov.bc.ca/29851
