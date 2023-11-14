Hundreds of clean, highly skilled jobs coming to Maple Ridge

CANADA, November 14 - A $1.05-billion partnership between E-One Moli and the governments of B.C. and Canada will bring lithium-ion battery cell production to Maple Ridge and create 450 high-quality, permanent jobs that are key to growing the province’s clean economy.

“As our province builds a stronger, cleaner economy, we open the door to immense opportunities in the private sector that value B.C. as a centre for innovation, investment and cutting-edge technology,” said Premier David Eby. “The new E-one Moli advanced manufacturing plant will create hundreds of good, local jobs and continue to establish B.C. as a leader in building a clean-energy future.”

The Government of B.C. is contributing as much as $80 million to E-One Moli’s new facility in Maple Ridge, which will anchor the company’s North American production. The production facility will be Western Canada’s first high-performance lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility, creating a new hub in the global battery component supply chain.

The Province’s investment leverages $970 million from the federal government, E-One Moli and private sources. The plant will produce the latest generation of high-performance lithium-ion battery cells found in a wide range of products, including consumer electronics, such as vacuums, power tools, garden trimmers and medical devices.

“British Columbians have long been known for their innovation in the clean-technology space. Today, as we secure a major clean battery manufacturing project in Maple Ridge, we build on that expertise to secure hundreds of middle-class jobs, while fighting climate change,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “The world is looking to Canada. When we support projects like E-One Moli’s new facility in Maple Ridge, we bolster Canada’s role as a global clean-tech leader, create good jobs and help keep our air clean.”

François-Philippe Champagne, federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said: “Canada is becoming a global leader in battery manufacturing thanks to all our advantages – access to global markets, a highly talented workforce, and all the critical mineral resources necessary to make batteries – and world-leading companies want in. E-One Moli is the latest company to establish a new battery manufacturing project in Canada, and I am excited to see their project come to fruition as their new facility will help expand the electrification of consumer products and offer new energy alternatives in sectors such as construction and health care. With E-One Moli, we are securing well-paying jobs for the people of British Columbia, while building a greener, more sustainable, and resilient economy.”

The world’s energy transition and the future of the green and digital economy are increasingly reliant on critical minerals. B.C. is poised to be a key supplier with a strong mining sector and talented workforce. This project will strengthen the province’s position in sustainable battery-component manufacturing as demand rises for clean-energy solutions.

“This investment in B.C. by E-One Moli is a powerful example of a global leader in clean-technology manufacturing choosing to anchor its North American production and operations at home,” said Brenda Bailey, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Jurisdictions around the world are competing for investment capital. B.C. has shown time and again that our province is stronger when we invest in people and the vision they have for a cleaner future. In B.C., we are interested in businesses that will build an economy to benefit British Columbians for generations to come.”

This investment follows a contribution of as much as $10 million by the provincial government to Massive Canada to build and start operations of a new mass timber-production facility. The facility will create more than 70 jobs in Williams Lake and help B.C.’s wood sector to grow as it transitions from high-volume to high-value production. B.C. also made a $75-million contribution to AbCellera’s $701-million biotechnology expansion in Vancouver that will bring 400 highly skilled jobs and new training opportunities, and there are more like it to come.

“E-One Moli believes in total climate commitment as well as total care commitment and looks forward to producing a pure green battery to support the world’s energy transition,” said Nelson Chang, chairman, E-One Moli Energy (Canada) Limited and E-One Moli Quantum Energy.

In addition to attracting private sector investments to B.C., the Province is continuing to deliver on groundbreaking high-value, job-creating projects through the B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund, research and innovation through the BC Knowledge Development Fund and continued progress on the goals of clean and inclusive growth through the StrongerBC Economic Plan.

By working with the federal government and companies like E-One Moli to create clean jobs, B.C. is positioning itself to stay at the forefront of Canada’s innovation economy as a national leader for economic growth and high-quality, long-term jobs for people.

“Maple Ridge has long been a hub for forestry, manufacturing and fisheries, which have been a big part of the growth we’ve seen for many years. E-One Moli’s work to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in Hammond is another amazing step for people in this community as we transition to a low-carbon economy. I’m so happy that our government has been a key driver in this investment.”

“In Maple Ridge, we’ve seen the potential that E-One Moli has to be an important part of our community’s economy and a cleaner future for our province. By working with the federal government to support E-One Moli’s growth, we’re making sure sustainable, well-paying jobs will be there to help people live good, secure lives.”

“E-One Moli has been a long-time employer in Maple Ridge. This investment in the expansion of a new clean-tech manufacturing facility is an economic milestone to support job creation and growth in our community. It aligns with the city’s economic development and climate action strategies. This kind of growth and investment in businesses like E-One Moli helps to diversify our tax base and enable Maple Ridge to invest in community infrastructure. We thank the provincial and federal government for their funding and support of E-One Moli.”

As part of BC Hydro’s electrification plan, E-One Moli will be switching some of its plant from natural gas to electricity, as well as participating in the Load Attraction Program aimed at diversifying industries in B.C. wanting to connect to BC Hydro.

With the creation of 450 jobs, E-One Moli will become the largest private-sector employer in Maple Ridge.

This project will support the ecosystem development of a domestic critical-minerals supply chain providing a local alternative to the battery products that are predominantly manufactured in Asia.

