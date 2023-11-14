YEAs in Ukraine: Offline game about European Union institutions for students of Poltava gymnasium No.17 on the occasion of International Day of Democracy

On 5 September, Ukrainian Young European Ambassador (YEA) Sofia Panchenko organised an interactive offline game about European Union institutions at Poltava Gymnasium No. 17 to commemorate the International Day of Democracy. The game, designed for 8th-grade students, featured seven institutions of the European Union, each with eight unique characteristics that participants had to identify quickly. The event resulted in four winners who received prizes—giveaways from the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative.

Event Location: Poltava, Ukraine

Results Achieved:

Increased Awareness: The interactive game successfully increased awareness of the European Union and its institutions among 47 young participants. Additionally, awareness was raised about the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS EAST’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ Initiative.

Target Audience: The primary target audience for this event was 8th-grade students from Poltava Gymnasium No. 17.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: The game engaged a total of 47 young participants, providing a direct, face-to-face interaction to enhance their understanding.

YEAs Involved: The success of the activity was driven by the efforts of a Young European Ambassador, Sofia Panchenko.

Collaboration: The event was conducted in collaboration with Poltava Gymnasium No. 17, showcasing the effectiveness of partnerships in educational outreach.

Campaign Linked: The activity was linked to the broader Youth Campaign, emphasizing the importance of engaging young minds in EU-related initiatives.

This initiative not only brought an engaging and educational experience to the students of Poltava Gymnasium No. 17 but also contributed to the broader goals of increasing awareness about the European Union and fostering connections with the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS EAST’ programme through the efforts of the Young European Ambassadors.