Stanley Martin Celebrates Second New Harlem, GA Neighborhood with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The homebuilder has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to introduce new homes in an established community

HARLEM, Georgia, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, is proud to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony as they begin building new homes in the established Greenpoint neighborhood in Harlem, GA.

Date: November 16, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: 3115 National Drive, Harlem. GA 30814

Attendees can explore the newly built model home, which showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail that Stanley Martin offers. As part of the celebration, guests will also be treated to light refreshments and desserts along with a prize raffle.

"We are thrilled to invite the community to join us for this momentous occasion," said Lauren McCarthy, Stanley Martin Division President. "Our team has worked diligently to create homes that combine modern living and functionality with the sense of community that already exists at Greenpoint, and we are excited to showcase our vision to the public."

Greenpoint is a vibrant master-planned community that offers five floor plan options to suit different lifestyles. With its convenient location, desirable amenities, and access to excellent schools, Greenpoint is a great place to call home.

The grand opening event is open to the public, and we encourage everyone to come and experience the charm and beauty of Greenpoint. Whether you are a potential homeowner, a local business owner, or simply curious about the new homes in the neighborhood, this event is an excellent opportunity to learn more about what Greenpoint has to offer.

###

About Stanley Martin Homes, LLC

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. The company is driven to deliver on its mission “to design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Stanley Martin operates in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in the following metro areas: Aiken, SC; Atlanta, GA; Augusta, GA; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Charlottesville, VA; Columbia, SC; Greenville/Spartanburg, SC; Orlando, FL; Raleigh, NC; Richmond, VA; Tampa, Fl; the Washington DC Metro Area; Wilmington, NC. In 2021, Stanley Martin was named National Builder of the Year by Builder Magazine. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world.

###

Kiante Chapman Stanley Martin Homes 803-356-8301 chapmankr@stanleymartin.com