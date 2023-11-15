City of Winchester, VA, Grows Partnership with OpenGov to Streamline Permitting & Licensing

The software is poised to expedite the permit approval process up to four to five times, enhancing service delivery for residents.

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to update its legacy system and eliminate manual steps, the City of Winchester, VA, was looking for an advanced software solution to manage permitting and licensing. It found the answer in OpenGov , the City’s current partner for local government budgeting and procurement software.Located 90 minutes from Washington, D.C., the City of Winchester was determined to find a modern platform for digital services, which could help break down silos in its operations and offer residents an online permit portal. In its search, the City wanted a solution to streamline, automate, and centralize its permitting and licensing processes. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the standout option, promising to transform the City’s approach to permit and license management with its comprehensive and user-friendly system.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Winchester will soon have access to a modern platform to drive efficiency in its permit processing. The software is poised to expedite the permit approval process by approximately four to five times, enhancing service delivery for residents with faster turnaround times and 24/7 online self-service capabilities. Further, the integrated online payment system and in-field update features, including virtual inspections and notetaking, have the potential to revolutionize how the City interacts with residents and developers.The City of Winchester joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.