GTCO FSHN WKND Brings Spectacular Fashion To A Global Stage
Ambitious and spectacular fashion show featuring biggest ever catwalk runway with over 1,000 guests, has been staged to great acclaim in Lagos, Nigeria
The talent here is so profound, the music, the culture and the style that it is literally seeping into the world and everyone needs a piece of it..”UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception GTCO FSHN WKND has consistently sought to redefine Africa’s fashion landscape, bringing together designers, fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, manufacturers and trendsetters both locally and internationally.
— Sir John
GTCO, one of Nigeria’s biggest bank groups, has in recent years thrown its weight and huge resources behind efforts to grow and nurture Nigeria’s fashion industry. This year the creators behind the event, with an enormous figure of 8 catwalks which took models over two minutes to walk, wanted to elevate the event to another level.
GTCO visionary CEO Segun Agbaje is the driving force behind the GTCO Fashion Weekend. Mr Agbaje said, “The landscape for fashion design is always shifting; so too are consumer needs. The 2023 GTCO FSHN WKND provides a unique opportunity for local fashion retailers to seize on emerging trends and buyers’ preferences to reposition their businesses and thrive amidst the uncertainties and complexities of the future.”
Among this year’s guest designers, African American twins Bruce Glen, who have dressed Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, and Diddy, said they were blown away by the scale and vaulting ambition of the GTCO event. Speaking in tandem the twins said: “It was the first year that GTCO had such a large runway. It took over 2 minutes to walk the runway. There was over 1,000 guests on the runway. There was a lot of choreography behind this because of the length and shape of the runway. It made each show interesting and unique. Usually when we do our fashion shows we have just 200 to 300 guests tops. In Africa to have such a big show, it’s mind-blowing." The twins added: “You would think New York or LA are the seats of fashion but Lagos, Nigeria, GT Bank, come on, (they) out did it…”
Among GTCO’s guests who held featured masterclasses at this year’s event were British supermodel Jourdan Dunn, who was thrilled to be in Nigeria for the first time. Dunn said: “When I think of Lagos, when I think of Nigeria, I think of vibrant colours, I just can’t wait to see what Lagos has to offer, I can’t wait to see the fashion and the beauty, all of it. I literally want it all.” She was also excited to see a different kind of runway and models than those appearing in the fashion shows of Europe and the United States. She said: “I love seeing black and brown people on the runway. Want to see more of it…” Also hosting a masterclass was leading celebrity make up artist Sir John - who has worked with Beyonce, Serena Williams and Naomi Campbell…
Sir John said: "The talent here is so profound, the music, the culture and the style that it is literally seeping into the world and everyone needs a piece of it.. It does not matter if you are in Texas or Paris or in Shanghai, we all know that Lagos Nigeria is the destination.” He followed a masterclass from Beauty Editor at Large for Cosmopolitan, Julee Wilson who held a session entitled ‘Black is Beyond Beautiful’, which was received with rapturous applause from the
audience.
Among the designers on the runway was Banke Kuku, renowned for the fabrics she designed for the royal collection at Buckingham Palace. Also featured was London-based Nigerian designer TORLOWEl, who has worked with DJ Cuppy Otedola, Naomi Campbell and Ghana’s First Lady. She is known for her luxury ready-to-wear brand with a lingerie-inspired touch. The two nights of runway shows also featured Nigerian designed Ejiro Amos-Tafiri. Based in Lagos her Tapestry Tropicale Collection featuring a captivating ensemble that beautifully intertwines tribal prints with the lush aesthetics of the tropical forest.
For the first time, upcoming 25-year-old Nigeria British designer Abigail Ajobi , around whom there was a big buzz during September's London fashion week, was given an opportunity to present her latest collection at the Lagos event, she said: “I feel like it’s really important to build a creative community in Lagos. We have so many Nigerians, creatives in the diaspora coming over. And it is important for us to build it in Lagos.
