14 November World Diabetes Day Statement from EMU Faculty of Health Sciences

Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, Dean of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences, wrote an article regarding 14 November World Diabetes Day which reads as follows:

"14 November World Diabetes Day is annually observed worldwide to raise awareness about diabetes, with different themes chosen each year for various activities.

The theme selected by the International Diabetes Federation for the years 2021-2023 is 'ACCESS TO DIABETES CARE.' This theme has been chosen to effectively maintain existing strategic plans related to diabetes and facilitate planning, development, participation, and promotion of diabetes campaigns.

This year's focus is on 'KNOW YOUR RISK, KNOW YOUR RESPONSIBILITY.' The primary reason for this emphasis is the escalating prevalence of diabetes worldwide and the increasing rates of obesity. Effective interventions are necessary to prevent diabetes, delay its onset, and reduce its impact. The concept of 'Diabesity,' comprising obesity and diabetes, has become one of the most critical issues of our time.

In recent years, the concept of preventive healthcare has become increasingly significant. Protective factors play an essential role in preventing risks or reducing the adverse effects of identified risk factors in preventive healthcare. Strategies commonly used in planning preventive healthcare are referred to as primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention. Developing positive health behaviors and maintaining them to prevent high-risk prediabetes, considered a global public health issue in the prevention of Type 2 diabetes, is crucial.

Physical activity habits are important health behaviors in maintaining health and well-being. Exercise has long been recognized as a significant component of diabetes care and is now widely accepted as a crucial element in preventing and treating Type 2 diabetes. Exercise training improves glycemic control, body composition, cardiorespiratory fitness, cardiovascular risk, physical function, and health in individuals with diabetes and prediabetes. Reductions in physical activity levels and fitness are important, independent, and modifiable risk factors for the development of diabetes. Lifestyle interventions that include exercise training represent a fundamental strategy in preventing diabetes. In prediabetic populations, a four-year lifestyle intervention program consisting of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week and achieving a 7% weight loss through diet changes has shown a 58% reduction in the incidence of diabetes. Poor glycemic control leads to accelerated cardiovascular, renal, and ophthalmic diseases resulting in increased morbidity and mortality. Therefore, glycemic control has been the primary focus of exercise training studies in at-risk or diabetic individuals. The beneficial effects have been demonstrated with aerobic exercise training, resistance exercise training, and a combination of both. It's crucial for exercise professionals to be well-equipped to adopt and maintain a physically active lifestyle for those at risk of diabetes and to assist individuals with diabetes.

As a result, standardized exercise programs should be avoided for diabetic individuals. Health levels, fitness levels, interests, and time availability vary for each individual. Goals for diabetic individuals should be gradually set, allowing adaptation to the situation, thus progressing towards an active lifestyle."