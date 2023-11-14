Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,593 in the last 365 days.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results

  • Third-quarter net revenue of $76.0 million
  • Third-quarter gross margin of 23.1% and Variable Marketing Margin (VMM) of 26.8%

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Media Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

DMS serves more than 400 scaled enterprise customers and over 4,000 SMBs across the P&C Insurance, Health Insurance, Ecommerce, Career and Education and Consumer Finance verticals with digital performance marketing solutions.

“In Q3, we continued our disciplined focus to execute our restructuring initiatives, while at the same time leaning into our key demand and supply side partnerships and strengthening our foundational building blocks to execute towards our future state of DMS as a more operationally streamlined and vertically integrated business, powered by people, product and technology”, said Joe Marinucci, CEO of DMS.

“In our Marketplace Segment, while there are still headwinds in our property & casualty (P&C) insurance business, several key strategic customers are growing with DMS. Beyond P&C, we have diversified our insurance business by vertically integrating in the Under 65 market with the continued development of our owned-and-operated marketplace, www.HealthMarketAdvisor.com, along with the launch of our Protect Health Insurance Agency. In our Brand Direct Segment, we have consolidated several business units and are completing the final integration phases of our team, systems and technology. The result of this will create stronger partnerships with both advertisers and publishers, providing them with a single point of entry to work with DMS across all of our performance media solutions to scale customer acquisition campaigns”, continued Marinucci.

“In the third quarter, we diligently focused on building a solid foundation that can support our efforts to return to growth in the fourth quarter. We are pleased to exceed our revenue guidance for Q3 and view our accomplishments as a strategic investment in our future success. As we enter Q4, we remain enthusiastic, as this quarter traditionally showcases our strength during the open enrollment and e-commerce holiday shopping seasons. We remain steadfast in our commitment to managing operating expenses, recognizing them as a crucial financial performance lever under our complete control,” added Vanessa Guzmán-Clark, CFO.

Third Quarter 2023 Performance:

(All comparisons are relative to the third quarter of 2022; ClickDealer is included in 2023, since its acquisition)

  • Net revenue of $76.0 million, down 15.6%
  • Gross profit margin of 23.1%, a decrease of 3.2 PPTS
  • Variable Marketing Margin of 26.8%, a decrease of 5.5 PPTS
  • Operating expenses totaled $25.4 million, a decrease of $2.5 million
  • Net loss of $17.1 million compared to net income of $10.1 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.1) million compared to $5.1 million
  • EPS of $(3.92) compared to $(2.29); and adjusted EPS of $(10.86) compared to $(3.48)
  • Ended the quarter with $17.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total debt of $276.8 million

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Performance (including intercompany revenue):

(All comparisons are relative to the third quarter of 2022; ClickDealer is included in 2023, since its acquisition)

  • Brand Direct Solutions generated revenue of $44.0 million, up 4.1%. Gross margin was 17.2%, down from 22.3%.
  • Marketplace Solutions generated revenue of $35.1 million, down 34.1%. Gross margin was 23.9%, up from 22.6%.
  • Technology Solutions generated revenue of $2.0 million, down 21.5%. Gross margin was 78.7%, down from 86.0%.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are made in reliance upon the protections provided by such acts for forward-looking statements and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “assume,” “likely,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DMS’s expectations with respect to its and ClickDealer’s future performance and its ability to implement its strategy, and are based on the beliefs and expectations of our management team from the information available at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DMS’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) DMS’s ability to attain the expected financial benefits from the ClickDealer transaction; (2) any impacts to the ClickDealer business from our acquisition thereof, (3) the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; (4) management of our international expansion as a result of the ClickDealer acquisition; (5) changes in client demand for our services and our ability to adapt to such changes; (6) the entry of new competitors in the market; (7) the ability to maintain and attract consumers and advertisers in the face of changing economic or competitive conditions; (8) the ability to maintain, grow and protect the data DMS obtains from consumers and advertisers, and to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations in newly entered markets; (9) the performance of DMS’s technology infrastructure; (10) the ability to protect DMS’s intellectual property rights; (11) the ability to successfully source, complete and integrate acquisitions; (12) the ability to improve and maintain adequate internal controls over financial and management systems, and remediate material weaknesses therein, including any integration of the ClickDealer business; (13) changes in applicable laws or regulations and the ability to maintain compliance; (14) our substantial levels of indebtedness; (15) volatility in the trading price of our common stock and warrants; (16) fluctuations in value of our private placement warrants; (17) risks arising from the delisting of our common stock from the NYSE; and (18) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in DMS’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those under “Risk Factors” in DMS’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on April 5, 2023 (“2022 Form 10-K/A”) and its subsequent filings with the SEC.

There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown, and it is not possible to predict or identify all such risks.

DMS cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. DMS cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DMS does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About DMS:

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of data-driven, technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within the auto, home, health, and life insurance, plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution, and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com

Investor Relations
investors@dmsgroup.com 

For inquiries related to media, contact marketing@dmsgroup.com 

For the full press release, please visit https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com/news/default.aspx 


DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)

  September 30, 2023   December 31,
2022
  (unaudited)  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,246     $ 48,839  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,404 and $4,656, respectively   38,708       48,109  
Prepaid and other current assets   2,701       3,296  
Income tax receivable   2,579       1,966  
Total current assets   61,234       102,210  
Property and equipment, net   15,929       17,702  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   1,007       2,187  
Goodwill   48,444       77,238  
Intangible assets, net   39,956       27,519  
Deferred tax assets   968        
Other assets   1,434       765  
Total assets $ 168,972     $ 227,621  
Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 36,824     $ 39,908  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   9,817       7,101  
Current portion of long-term debt   2,750       2,250  
Tax Receivable Agreement liability   164       164  
Operating lease liabilities - current   2,067       2,175  
Contingent consideration payable - current   1,779       1,453  
Total current liabilities   53,401       53,051  
Long-term debt   274,040       254,573  
Deferred tax liabilities         1,112  
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   733       2,232  
Warrant liabilities   718       600  
Contingent consideration payable - non-current   1,281        
Total liabilities   330,173       311,568  
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 80 Series A and 60 Series B convertible redeemable issued and outstanding, respectively at September 30, 2023   16,490        
Stockholders' deficit:      
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; 2,766 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023   4       4  
Class B convertible common stock, $0.0001 par value, 60,000 shares authorized; 1,672 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023   3       3  
Class C convertible common stock, $0.0001 par value, 40,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023          
Additional paid-in capital   (12,077 )     (14,054 )
Treasury stock, at cost, 10 and 0 shares, respectively   (235 )     (181 )
Cumulative deficit   (96,593 )     (32,896 )
Total stockholders' deficit   (108,898 )     (47,124 )
Non-controlling interest   (68,793 )     (36,823 )
Total deficit   (177,691 )     (83,947 )
Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 168,972     $ 227,621  
 

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
   2023     2022     2023     2022 
   
Net revenue $ 76,033     $ 90,066     $ 248,898     $ 290,372  
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)   58,506       66,378       189,892       211,997  
Salaries and related costs   10,770       11,668       34,484       38,612  
General and administrative expenses   10,087       9,076       35,072       32,622  
Depreciation and amortization   4,778       7,142       15,732       21,377  
Impairment of goodwill               33,795        
Impairment of intangible assets               7,791        
Acquisition costs   17       14       3,020       306  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities   (208 )     (3 )     (285 )     2,533  
Loss from operations   (7,917 )     (4,209 )     (70,603 )     (17,075 )
Interest expense, net   11,989       4,570       25,732       12,072  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (2,484 )     1,000       (8,549 )     (2,480 )
Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability         (121 )           (121 )
Other (1)   19             11        
Net loss before income taxes   (17,441 )     (9,658 )     (87,797 )     (26,546 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   (334 )     463       (2,498 )     819  
Net loss   (17,107 )     (10,121 )     (85,299 )     (27,365 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest   (6,445 )     (4,010 )     (33,099 )     (10,765 )
Net loss attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. $ (10,662 )   $ (6,111 )   $ (52,200 )   $ (16,600 )
               
Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding – basic   2,763       2,664       2,721       2,510  
Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding – diluted   2,763       4,377       2,721       2,510  
               
Loss per share attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc.:              
Basic – per Class A common shares $         (3.92 )   $         (2.29 )   $         (23.41 )   $         (6.61 )
Diluted – per Class A common shares $         (3.92 )   $         (2.31 )   $         (23.41 )   $         (6.61 )

____________________

(1)   Represents Foreign exchange loss (gain) and Gain on disposal of assets.

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2023     2022 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $         (85,299 )   $         (27,365 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities      
Allowance for credit losses, net   1,716       1,305  
Depreciation and amortization   15,732       21,377  
Amortization of right-of-use assets   522        
Gain on disposal of assets   (3 )      
Impairment of goodwill   33,795        
Impairment of intangible assets   7,791        
Lease restructuring charges         (167 )
Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized   2,620       5,332  
Interest expense paid-in-kind   11,417        
Amortization of debt issuance costs   2,420       1,149  
Deferred income tax benefit, net   (2,080 )     (1,160 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (285 )     2,533  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (8,549 )     (2,480 )
Loss from preferred warrants issuance   553        
Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability         (120 )
Change in income tax receivable and payable   (613 )     1,297  
Change in accounts receivable   14,644       4,824  
Change in prepaid expenses and other current assets   (36 )     1,120  
Change in operating right-of-use assets   670        
Change in accounts payable and accrued expenses   (6,197 )     (5,341 )
Change in operating lease liabilities   (1,658 )      
Change in other liabilities         (195 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (12,840 )     2,109  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Additions to property and equipment   (4,500 )     (5,247 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   (33,565 )     (2,579 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (38,065 )     (7,826 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities   10,000        
Payments of long-term debt and notes payable   (1,688 )     (1,687 )
Payments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities   (125 )      
Payment of debt issuance costs   (1,928 )      
Proceeds from preferred shares and warrants issuance, net   13,107        
Purchase of treasury stock related to stock-based compensation   (54 )     (156 )
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders         (563 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   19,312       (2,406 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   (31,593 )     (8,123 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   48,839       26,394  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,246     $ 18,271  
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information      
Cash Paid During the Period For      
Interest $ 13,074     $ 10,651  
Income taxes   195       662  
Non-Cash Transactions:      
Contingent and deferred acquisition consideration $ 2,392     $ 2,971  
Stock-based compensation capitalized in property and equipment   486       363  
Capital expenditures included in accounts payable   192       236  
Issuance of equity for Crisp Results         10,000  
Debt amendment fees paid-in-kind - long-term debt   4,410        
Debt amendment fees paid-in-kind - revolving credit facilities   1,000        
Interest paid-in-kind - long-term debt   9,307        
Interest paid-in-kind - revolving credit facilities   2,110        

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this earnings release includes additional financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (“non-GAAP”), including Variable Marketing Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Unlevered Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found below.

As explained further below, we use these financial measures internally to review the performance of our business units without regard to certain accounting treatments, non-operational, extraordinary or non-recurring items. We believe that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations. Because of these limitations, management relies primarily on its GAAP results and uses non-GAAP measures only as a supplement.

Variable Marketing Margin

Variable Marketing Margin is a measure of the efficiency of the Company’s revenue generation efforts, measuring revenue after subtracting the variable marketing and direct media costs that are directly associated with revenue generation. Variable Marketing Margin and Variable Marketing Margin % of revenue are key reporting metrics by which the Company measures the efficacy of its marketing and media acquisition efforts.

Variable Marketing Margin is defined as revenue less variable marketing expense. Variable marketing expense is defined as the expense attributable to variable costs paid for direct marketing and media acquisition costs, and includes only the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for this direct marketing activity and advertising acquired for resale to the Company’s customers, and excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses. The majority of these variable advertising costs are expressly intended to drive traffic to our websites and to our customers’ websites, and these variable advertising costs are included in cost of revenue on the company's consolidated statements of operations.

Below is a reconciliation of net loss to Variable Marketing Margin and net loss % of revenue to Variable Marketing Margin % of revenue.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Variable Marketing Margin to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands, except percentages):

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
   2023     2022     2023     2022 
Net loss $ (17,107 )   $ (10,121 )   $ (85,299 )   $ (27,365 )
Net loss % of revenue (22 )%   (11 )%   (34 )%   (9 )%
               
Adjustments to reconcile to variable marketing margin:              
Cost of revenue adjustment (1)   2,830       5,372       10,935       18,591  
Salaries and related costs   10,770       11,668       34,484       38,612  
General and administrative expenses   10,087       9,076       35,072       32,622  
Acquisition costs   17       14       3,020       306  
Depreciation and amortization   4,778       7,142       15,732       21,377  
Impairment of goodwill               33,795        
Impairment of intangible assets               7,791        
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (208 )     (3 )     (285 )     2,533  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (2,484 )     1,000       (8,549 )     (2,480 )
Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability         (121 )           (121 )
Other (2)   19             11        
Interest expense, net   11,989       4,570       25,732       12,072  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (334 )     463       (2,498 )     819  
Total adjustments   37,464       39,181       155,240       124,331  
Variable marketing margin $ 20,357     $ 29,060     $ 69,941     $ 96,966  
Variable marketing margin % of revenue   27 %     32 %     28 %     33 %

______________

(1)   Represents amounts reported as cost of revenue that are not direct media costs associated with lead sales, which were added back for the purpose of the Variable Marketing Margin (“VMM”).
(2)   Represents Foreign exchange loss (gain) and Gain on disposal of assets.

Adjusted EBITDA, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Conversion

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, excluding (a) interest expense, (b) income tax (benefit) expense, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) impairment of intangible assets, (e) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, (f) debt extinguishment, (g) stock-based compensation, (h) change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability, (i) restructuring costs, (j) acquisition costs, and (k) other expense.

In addition, we adjust to take into account estimated cost synergies related to our acquisitions. These adjustments are estimated based on cost-savings that are expected to be realized within our acquisitions over time as these acquisitions are fully integrated into DMS. These cost-savings result from the removal of cost and or service redundancies that already exist within DMS, technology synergies as systems are consolidated and centralized, headcount reductions based on redundancies, right-sized cost structure of media and service costs utilizing the most beneficial contracts within DMS and the acquired companies with external media and service providers. We believe that these non-synergized costs tend to overstate our expenses during the periods in which such synergies are still being realized.

Furthermore, in order to review the performance of the combined business over periods that extend prior to our ownership of the acquired businesses, we include the pre-acquisition performance of the businesses acquired. Management believes that doing so helps to understand the combined operating performance and potential of the business as a whole and makes it easier to compare performance of the combined business over different periods.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, less capital expenditures, and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as Unlevered Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation between Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA, and Unlevered Free Cash Flow, from Net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
   2023     2022     2023     2022 
Net loss $ (17,107 )   $ (10,121 )   $ (85,299 )   $ (27,365 )
Adjustments              
Interest expense, net   11,989       4,570       25,732       12,072  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (334 )     463       (2,498 )     819  
Depreciation and amortization   4,778       7,142       15,732       21,377  
Impairment of goodwill               33,795        
Impairment of intangible assets               7,791        
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (2,484 )     1,000       (8,549 )     (2,480 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities   (208 )     (3 )     (285 )     2,533  
Legal and professional fees - Equity Cure & Debt Amendment   598             3,880        
Termination of DMS Voice   1,064             4,571        
Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability         (121 )           (121 )
Stock-based compensation expense   453       1,424       2,620       5,332  
Restructuring costs   337       (13 )     1,079       2,166  
Acquisition and other related costs (1)   17       14       3,833       306  
Gain on disposal of assets               (3 )      
Other expense (2)   805       708       1,766       3,940  
Adjusted EBITDA   (92 )     5,063       4,165       18,579  
Less: Capital Expenditures   1,515       2,050       4,500       5,247  
Unlevered free cash flow $ (1,607 )   $ 3,013     $ (335 )   $ 13,332  
Unlevered free cash flow conversion   1746.7 %     59.5 %   (8.0)        %     71.8 %

____________________

(1)   Includes transaction fees in connection with the ClickDealer acquisition, pre-acquisition expenses, preferred warrants issuance costs, and post-acquisition related costs.
(2)   Includes compliance-related legal and professional fees pre-acquisition transactions, and in 2022, costs associated with the Company’s strategic alternatives.

A reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is presented below (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
   2023     2022     2023     2022 
Unlevered free cash flow $         (1,607 )   $         3,013             $         (335 )   $         13,332          
Capital expenditures   1,515       2,050       4,500       5,247  
Adjusted net income   (92 )     5,063       4,165       18,579  
Impairment of goodwill               33,795        
Impairment of intangible assets               7,791        
Acquisition and other related costs (1)   17       14       3,833       306  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities   (208 )     (3 )     (285 )     2,533  
Other expenses (2)   805       708       1,766       3,940  
Stock-based compensation   453       1,424       2,620       5,332  
Restructuring costs   337       (13 )     1,079       2,166  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (2,484 )     1,000       (8,549 )     (2,480 )
Legal and professional fees - Equity Cure & Debt Amendment   598             3,880        
Termination of DMS Voice   1,064             4,571        
Subtotal before additional adjustments   (674 )     1,933       (46,336 )     6,782  
Less: Interest expense, net   11,989       4,570       25,732       12,072  
Less: Income tax (benefit) expense   (334 )     463       (2,498 )     819  
Less: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability - Consolidated statements of operations         (121 )           (121 )
Allowance for credit losses   366       (34 )     1,716       1,305  
Amortization of right-of-use assets   227             522        
Gain on disposal of assets               (3 )      
Impairment of goodwill               33,795        
Impairment of intangible assets               7,791        
Lease restructuring charges         (169 )           (167 )
Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized   452       1,424       2,620       5,332  
Interest expense paid-in-kind   11,417             11,417        
Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,633       211       2,420       1,149  
Deferred income tax benefit, net   24       (375 )     (2,080 )     (1,160 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (208 )     (3 )     (285 )     2,533  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (2,484 )     1,000       (8,549 )     (2,480 )
Loss from preferred warrants issuance               553        
Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability - Consolidated statements of cash flows         (120 )           (120 )
Change in income tax receivable and payable   (386 )     666       (613 )     1,297  
Change in accounts receivable   (1,308 )     798       14,644       4,824  
Change in prepaid expenses and other current assets   (1,493 )     (1,465 )     (36 )     1,120  
Change in operating right-of-use assets   40             670        
Change in accounts payable and accrued expenses   2,547       (4,066 )     (6,194 )     (5,341 )
Change in operating lease liabilities   (564 )           (1,658 )      
Change in other liabilities         (220 )           (195 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,066 )   $ (5,332 )   $ (12,840 )   $ 2,109  

____________________

(1)   Includes transaction fees in connection with the ClickDealer acquisition, pre-acquisition expenses, preferred warrants issuance costs, and post-acquisition related costs.
(2)   Includes compliance-related legal and professional fees pre-acquisition transactions, and in 2022, costs associated with the Company’s strategic alternatives.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

We use the non-GAAP measures Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS to assess operating performance. Management believes that these measures provide investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial and operating performance. Management also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net loss attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. adjusted for (x) costs associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, debt extinguishment, Business Combination, acquisition-related costs, equity based compensation and lease restructuring charges and (y) the reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed acquisition by Digital Media Solutions, Inc. of all units of Digital Media Solutions Holdings, LLC (“DMSH LLC”) (other than units held by subsidiaries of Digital Media Solutions, Inc.) for newly-issued shares of Class A Common Stock of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. on a one-to-one basis. We define adjusted pro forma net loss per share as adjusted pro forma net loss divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding, assuming the acquisition by Digital Media Solutions, Inc. of all outstanding DMSH LLC units (other than units held by subsidiaries of Digital Media Solutions, Inc.) for newly-issued shares of Class A Common Stock on a one-to-one-basis.

The following table presents a reconciliation between GAAP Earnings Per Share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (In thousands, except per share data):

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
   2023     2022     2023     2022 
Numerator:              
Net loss $         (17,107 )   $         (10,121 )   $         (85,299 )   $         (27,365 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest           (6,445 )             (4,010 )             (33,099 )             (10,765 )
Accretion and dividend Series A and B convertible redeemable preferred stock           (156 )             —               (11,497 )             —  
Net loss attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. - Class A common stock - basic $         (10,818 )   $         (6,111 )   $         (63,697 )   $         (16,600 )
               
Add: Income effects of Class B convertible common stock $         —     $         (4,010 )   $         —     $         —  
Net loss attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. - Class A common stock - diluted $         (10,818 )   $         (10,121 )   $         (63,697 )   $         (16,600 )
               
Denominator:              
Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding – basic   2,763       2,664       2,721       2,510  
Add: dilutive effects of Class B convertible common stock         1,713              
Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding – diluted   2,763       4,377       2,721       2,510  
               
Net loss per common share:              
Basic – per Class A common shares $         (3.92 )   $         (2.29 )   $         (23.41 )   $         (6.61 )
Diluted – per Class A common shares $         (3.92 )   $         (2.31 )   $         (23.41 )   $         (6.61 )


  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
   2023     2022     2023     2022 
Numerator:              
Net loss attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. - Class A common stock - basic $ (10,818 )   $ (6,111 )   $ (63,697 )   $ (16,600 )
Net loss attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. - Class A common stock - diluted   (10,818 )     (10,121 )     (63,697 )     (16,600 )
Add adjustments:              
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (2,484 )     1,000       (8,549 )     (2,480 )
Acquisition costs   17       14       3,833       306  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities   (208 )     (3 )     (285 )     2,533  
Restructuring costs   337       (13 )     1,079       2,166  
Stock-based compensation expense   453       1,424       2,620       5,332  
    (1,885 )     2,422       (1,302 )     7,857  
Adjusted net loss attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. - basic   (12,703 )     (3,689 )     (64,999 )     (8,743 )
Adjusted net loss attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. - diluted   (12,703 )     (7,699 )     (64,999 )     (8,743 )
               
Denominator:              
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic   2,763       2,664       2,721       2,510  
Weighted-average LLC Units of DMSH, LLC that are convertible into Class A common stock   1,713       2       1,713       2  
Weighted-average Preferred Stock Units that are convertible into Class A common stock   2,317             1,553        
    6,793       2,666       5,987       2,512  
               
Adjusted EPS - basic $ (1.87 )   $ (1.38 )   $ (10.86 )   $ (3.48 )
Adjusted EPS - diluted $ (1.87 )   $ (2.89 )   $ (10.86 )   $ (3.48 )

Primary Logo

You just read:

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more