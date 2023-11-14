Submit Release
Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQFT, SQFTP, SQFTW) (the “Company”), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today reported earnings for its quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023, Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company’s common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was approximately $20.96 million, or $1.77 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $1.30 million, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The change in net income attributable to the Company’s common stockholders was a result of:

  • During September, the Company’s sponsored SPAC Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. completed its business combination with Conduit Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in the Company recognizing a gain on deconsolidation of $40.32 million.
  • The Company remeasured the fair market value of its investment in Conduit as of September 30, 2023, resulting in a loss of approximately $17.68 million on the Conduit marketable securities.
  • The gain on sale of real estate decreased approximately $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. This is directly related to the number of model homes that were sold in each quarter. There were seven model homes sold in Q3 2022 with an average gain per home of $180k, compared to five model homes sold in Q3 2023 with an average gain per home of $144k.
  • Noncontrolling interest payments were approximately $442,000 smaller in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. This is due to the Company selling homes in its joint ventures. In the joint venture partnerships, the Company sold 3 homes for a gain of $0.6 million and 6 homes for a gain of $1.1 million in Q2 2023 and Q2 2022 respectively.

FFO (non-GAAP) decreased by approximately $0.2 million to approximately $(414,365) from $(189,927) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. A reconciliation of FFO to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company’s properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company’s results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company’s performance is limited.

We believe Core FFO (non-GAAP) provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Core FFO decreased by about $0.2 million, from approximately $91,054 in the three months ended September 30, 2022, to approximately $(126,673) in the three months ended September 30, 2023.   A reconciliation of Core FFO to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to this press release.

Acquisitions and Dispositions for the first three quarters of 2023

  • The Company acquired 25 model home properties and leased them back to the homebuilders under triple net leases during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The purchase price for these properties was $13.7 million. The purchase price consisted of cash payments of $4.2 million and mortgage notes of $9.5 million.

  • The Company sold 15 model home properties for approximately $7.8 million and recognized a gain of approximately $2.3 million.

Dividends paid during the three quarters of 2023:

  • During the first, second and third quarters of 2023, the Company declared dividends to common shareholders of $0.022, $0.023 and $0.023 per share, respectively, for a total of $0.068 per share.

  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company paid nine monthly dividends, which totaled $1.75779 per share, to shareholders of Series D preferred stock.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio’s model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio owns approximately 6.5% of the outstanding common stock of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a disease agnostic multi-asset clinical-stage disease-agnostic life science company providing an efficient model for compound development. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.PresidioPT.com

Definitions   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) – The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO represents the most accurate measure of activity and is the basis for distributions paid to equity holders. The Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization as well as the changes in the value of the Company’s properties that result from use or market conditions, each of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company’s results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company’s performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company’s FFO may not be comparable to other REITs’ FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company’s performance.

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) – We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash warrant dividends and the amortization of stock-based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company’s Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs’ Core FFO.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements relating to the closing of the business combination with Conduit within a certain timeframe or at all. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations
LHartkorn@presidiopt.com
Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
             
    September 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Real estate assets and lease intangibles:                
Land   $ 20,580,587     $ 19,189,386  
Buildings and improvements     133,531,747       125,979,374  
Tenant improvements     15,636,305       13,861,839  
Lease intangibles     4,110,139       4,110,139  
Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, cost     173,858,778       163,140,738  
Accumulated depreciation and amortization     (37,845,097 )     (34,644,511 )
Real estate assets and lease intangibles held for investment, net     136,013,681       128,496,227  
Real estate assets held for sale, net     2,434,624       2,016,003  
Real estate assets, net     138,448,305       130,512,230  
Other assets:                
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     7,778,764       16,516,725  
Deferred leasing costs, net     1,501,812       1,516,835  
Goodwill     2,423,000       2,423,000  
Investment in Conduit Pharmaceuticals marketable securities (see Notes 2 & 9)     23,996,141        
Other assets, net (see Note 6)     3,785,367       3,511,681  
Total other assets     39,485,084       23,968,241  
Investments held in Trust (see Notes 2 & 9)     -       136,871,183  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 177,933,389     $ 291,351,654  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
Liabilities:                
Mortgage notes payable, net   $ 101,059,368     $ 95,899,176  
Mortgage notes payable related to properties held for sale, net     1,428,848       999,523  
Mortgage notes payable, total net     102,488,216       96,898,699  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     5,294,349       4,028,564  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities of SPAC (see Notes 2 & 9)     -       5,046,725  
Accrued real estate taxes     1,506,532       1,879,875  
Dividends payable     478,253       178,511  
Lease liability, net     23,989       46,833  
Below-market leases, net     14,509       18,240  
Total liabilities     109,805,848       108,097,447  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 2 & 9):                
SPAC Class A common stock subject to possible redemption; none as of September 30, 2023 and 13,225,000 shares as of December 31, 2022 (at $10.45 per share), net of issuance cost of approximately $6,400,000     -       130,411,135  
Equity:                
Series D Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 898,940 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $25.00 per share) as of September 30, 2023 and 913,987 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022     8,989       9,140  
Series A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, shares authorized: 100,000,000; 11,859,726 shares and 11,807,893 shares were issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     118,597       118,079  
Additional paid-in capital     181,483,892       182,044,157  
Dividends and accumulated losses     (121,638,764 )     (138,341,750 )
Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest     59,972,714       43,829,626  
Noncontrolling interest     8,154,827       9,013,446  
Total equity     68,127,541       52,843,072  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 177,933,389     $ 291,351,654  
                 


Presidio Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
 
    For the Three Months Ended September 30,     For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues:                                
Rental income   $ 4,262,790     $ 4,243,887     $ 12,534,431     $ 12,884,280  
Fees and other income     221,384       148,088       615,107       401,697  
Total revenue     4,484,174       4,391,975       13,149,538       13,285,977  
Costs and expenses:                                
Rental operating costs     1,478,479       1,434,225       4,452,628       4,365,781  
General and administrative     1,635,610       1,509,139       5,413,413       4,306,835  
Depreciation and amortization     1,351,705       1,318,164       4,054,109       3,973,582  
Total costs and expenses     4,465,794       4,261,528       13,920,150       12,646,198  
Other income (expense):                                
Interest expense - mortgage notes     (1,375,199 )     (1,382,120 )     (3,579,381 )     (3,485,693 )
Interest and other income, net     254,486       590,586       1,394,687       757,318  
Gain on sales of real estate, net     757,285       1,307,258       2,294,574       4,057,527  
Loss on Conduit marketable securities     (17,682,154 )           (17,682,154 )      
Gain on deconsolidation of SPAC     40,321,483             40,321,483        
Income tax expense     (134,620 )     (294,996 )     (632,147 )     (819,520 )
Total other income, net     22,141,281       220,728       22,117,062       509,632  
Net income     22,159,661       351,175       21,346,450       1,149,411  
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (673,279 )     (1,114,928 )     (2,155,212 )     (3,032,806 )
Net income (loss) attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. stockholders   $ 21,486,382     $ (763,753 )   $ 19,191,238     $ (1,883,395 )
Less: Preferred Stock Series D dividends     (527,873 )     (538,286 )     (1,595,606 )     (1,616,397 )
Less: Series A Warrant dividend                       (2,456,512 )
Net income (loss) attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders   $ 20,958,509     $ (1,302,039 )   $ 17,595,632     $ (5,956,304 )
                                 
Net loss per share attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders:                                
Basic & Diluted   $ 1.77     $ (0.11 )   $ 1.49     $ (0.51 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic & dilutive     11,851,343       11,780,090       11,841,847       11,784,500  
                                 


FFO and Core FFO Reconciliation
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
    09/30/23     09/30/22     09/30/23     09/30/22  
Net (loss) income attributable to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. common stockholders   $ 20,958,509     $ (1,302,039 )   $ 17,595,632     $ (5,956,304 )
Adjustments:                                
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests     673,279       1,114,928       2,155,212       3,032,806  
Depreciation and amortization     1,351,705       1,318,164       4,054,109       3,973,582  
Amortization of above and below market leases, net     (1,244 )     (13,722 )     (3,731 )     (41,167 )
Impairment of real estate assets     -       -       -       -  
Loss on Conduit marketable securities     17,682,154       -       17,682,154       -  
Gain on deconsolidation of SPAC     (40,321,483 )     -       (40,321,483 )     -  
Loss (gain) on sale of real estate assets, net     (757,285 )     (1,307,258 )     (2,294,574 )     (4,057,527 )
FFO   $ (414,365 )   $ (189,927 )   $ (1,132,681 )   $ (3,048,610 )
Restricted stock compensation     287,691       293,136       828,193       861,837  
Series A Warrant dividend (non-cash)     -       -       -       2,456,512  
Core FFO   $ (126,673 )   $ 103,209     $ (304,488 )   $ 269,739  
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted     11,851,343       11,780,090       11,841,847       11,784,500  
                                 
Core FFO / Wgt Avg Share   $ (0.011 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.026 )   $ 0.02  
                                 

