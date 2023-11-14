Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DermTech, Inc. (DMTK)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 15, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DermTech, Inc. (“DermTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DMTK) securities between May 3, 2022 and November 3, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your DermTech investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

On August 8, 2022, after the market closed, DermTech announced its second quarter 2022 financial results and revealed that the Company expected “a lower average selling price (ASP) for [its] DMT,” due to “Medicare billing code edits . . . as well as less favorable collection patterns from commercial payors.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.87, or 34%, to close at $5.56 per share on August 9, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 3, 2022, after the market closed, DermTech announced its third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting that billable sample volume “sequential growth was flat due to headwinds caused by limited commercial payer coverage.” The Company attributed the disappointing growth to “commercial payer collection challenges [have] affect[ed] estimating ASP [average selling price].” As a result, DermTech expected “at least $13 million in assay revenue for the full-year 2022,” which is “below [its] previous guidance range.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.34, or 44.7%, to close at $1.66 per share on November 4, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company experienced challenges with collections from commercial payors; (2) that, as a result, there was a lower average selling price for DermTech’s DMT; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DermTech securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 15, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

