Robotic End of Arm Tool Market Size to be Worth US$ 5.1 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Growing Need for Efficiency and Speed in Manufacturing Boosting Demand for IoT-integrated Robotic End-of-Arm Tools and Cobots

Rockville , Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a detailed study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global robotic end of arm tool market is estimated at US$ 1.95 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2034.



Robotic end-of-arm tools (EOATs), also referred to as end effectors, serve as the “hands” of robots, enabling them to interact with and manipulate objects in various applications. These tools are indispensable in industries such as automotive manufacturing, electronics assembly, logistics, and more, where precision, speed, and efficiency are paramount.

The market is witnessing a trend toward highly customized robotic EOAT solutions. Leading manufacturers are producing advanced grippers, sensors, and attachments to meet specific industry needs, allowing for adaptability in a wide range of applications.

IoT-capable robotic EOAT technologies are gaining traction, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization. IoT-integrated robotic end-of-arm tools align with Industry 4.0 principles and help in data-driven decision-making.

The integration of collaborative robots (cobots) is also increasing, necessitating EOAT solutions that ensure safety during human-robot interaction. This trend caters to industries where human-robot collaboration is vital. Further, smaller, more compact EOAT designs are emerging to accommodate applications in confined spaces and tasks requiring high precision.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5.1 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 10.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 60 Tables No. of Figures 134 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for robotic end-of-arm tools is projected to reach US$ 5.10 billion by 2034-end.

The United States leads robotic EOAT sales with a strong presence in the automotive sector.

Germany stands out for its manufacturing excellence and adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) in various industries. This is driving the demand for adaptable and safe robotic EOAT solutions.

Japan’s excellence in high-tech precision manufacturing, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors, is boosting the adoption of robotic EOAT technologies.

“Demand for robotic EOATs produced using advanced materials such as lightweight alloys and composites are gaining popularity due to their high performance, durability, and reduced weight,” says a Fact.MR report.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report

Schunk GmbH & Co. KG

Festo Inc.

ASS Maschinenbau GmbH

Robotiq Inc.

Zimmer Group

Destaco

Piab AB

Applied Robotics Inc.

EMI Corporation

J. Schmalz GmbH

Winning Strategy

Some of the leading companies in the robotic end of arm tool market are Schunk, Zimmer Group, and DESTACO (Dover Corporation). Manufacturers are teaming up to expand their product portfolios, reach new customer segments, and integrate advanced technologies. Leading manufacturers are also focusing on global expansion to increase their market reach. The ability to provide support, service, and solutions on a global scale is a competitive advantage. These moves are helping them enhance their profit shares.

Launched in August 2022, by GITAI USA Inc., a prominent space robotics firm, GITAI IN1 is an innovative inchworm-type robotic arm. This remarkable creation boasts “grapple end-effectors” on both ends of the arm, allowing it to connect to diverse tools for multifunctional tasks.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global robotic end of arm tool market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (grippers, welding torches, material removal tools, tool changers, others), end-use industry (automotive, semiconductors & electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery, logistics & supply chain, others), and process line (assembly lines, material handling, welding process, packaging lines, painting lines, inspection lines), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

