Successful Launch of “Bargain Mansions” Season 5 Highlights Conveyor Media's Growing Influence in Reality TV

"Bargain Mansions" host Tamara Day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- onveyor Media, the acclaimed multi-platform production company based in Los Angeles, is making waves once again with the premiere of Magnolia Network’s "Bargain Mansions" Season 5. This milestone marks another significant achievement for the company and reinforces its position as a significant force in the reality lifestyle genre.

The all-new episodes of "Bargain Mansions," featuring awe-inspiring home transformations led by the talented Tamara Day, are now available stream on Max and discovery+. Viewers can expect to be captivated by these stunning makeovers that showcase both creativity and craftsmanship.

"In a time where few shows break through a cluttered landscape of choices, to have one get to a season five is amazing," said Colin Whelan, President of Conveyor Media. "We're really grateful to not only the fans but also the amazing professionals that make it all possible...our phenomenal host Tamara Day and our stellar producing team at Conveyor Media. And it wouldn't be possible without our generous partners at Magnolia Network."

Conveyor Media prides itself on delivering high-quality content that resonates with audiences across various platforms.

The success of "Bargain Mansions" Season 5 serves as a testament to their commitment to excellence and innovation within the reality lifestyle space.

About Conveyor Media
Founded by Colin Whelan, CONVEYOR MEDIA is a multi-platform production company specializing in reality lifestyle content. Platforms their shows have appeared on include Netflix, HGTV, Max, Magnolia Network and Comedy Central.

