NANSS Project Initiates Development of a Population Behavioral Health Monitoring System for San Diego County, California
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today NANSS Project releases a Request for Information (RFI) for a Population Behavioral Health Monitoring System (PBHMS) that can ultimately prioritize and guide funding for behavioral health in San Diego County (California). The RFI solicits input from a wide range of private sector, academic, governmental, and other organizations that have expertise bringing disparate data sets together in a comprehensible, actionable reporting system.
Neighbors Assisting Neighbors to Strengthen Solidary – NANSS Project – is a new initiative aimed at bringing more targeted philanthropy into the mental health space. A project of TSF Holding, Inc. and its President, Bob Stonebrook, the organization provides a forum for non-profits and other service providers to present their action plans to those who can advise, support, and fund their impact. Funders and philanthropists can work together with non-profits and service providers to identify, develop, and scale programs that improve behavioral health for San Diego County.
A cornerstone of the NANSS Project effort is determining if programs are having a positive impact in the overall community. Currently, there are no comprehensive reporting systems for this. “On the one hand we have quite a bit of demographics about the people accessing behavioral health services and on the other extreme we have our county’s suicide and overdose rates.” Noted Bob Stonebrook. “There is not much in-between telling us if we are improving. Ultimately, we intend to create a reporting system that monitors well-being and keeps us heading in the right direction.”
Organizations interested in receiving the RFI can access NANSS Project website at www.nanssproject.org or email PBHMS@nanssproject.org.
