Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,676 in the last 365 days.

MK Nature Center's Annual Bird Seed Sale

MK Nature Center will host its annual bird seed sale this December 1st and 2nd from 9am-5pm. High quality bird seed and holiday nature-themed gifts will be available. Kids can enjoy a take home craft on Saturday between 11am-2pm and live bird presentations will take place at 11:30, 12:30 and 1:30. Come get your supply of bird seed for the winter and support MK Nature Center at the same time! Questions? Contact sue.dudley@idfg.idaho.gov.

MK Nature Center is located at 600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, ID 83712

You just read:

MK Nature Center's Annual Bird Seed Sale

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more