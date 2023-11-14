MK Nature Center's Annual Bird Seed Sale

MK Nature Center will host its annual bird seed sale this December 1st and 2nd from 9am-5pm. High quality bird seed and holiday nature-themed gifts will be available. Kids can enjoy a take home craft on Saturday between 11am-2pm and live bird presentations will take place at 11:30, 12:30 and 1:30. Come get your supply of bird seed for the winter and support MK Nature Center at the same time! Questions? Contact sue.dudley@idfg.idaho.gov.

MK Nature Center is located at 600 S. Walnut Street, Boise, ID 83712