CDF A LIFELINE AND BEACON OF HOPE FOR THE HELPLESS AND MARGINALIZED

The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) benefits are cross-sectoral and continues to benefit many rural people in countless ways, thus, becoming a lifeline and beacon of hope for many who are helpless and marginalized in the (our) rural communities.

Honourable Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare who is supervising Minister for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) said when he introduced the new CDF Bill 2023 for its second reading in Parliament yesterday (Monday 13th November 20230).

“For many of our rural people, CDF has been a lifeline to them. CDF provided them with assistance in the areas of education through either full scholarships or subsidies, infrastructures such as classrooms and transportation.

“CDF has also assisted our rural people with provision of better health services through construction of clinics, purchasing of medicines and medivac from provinces to Honiara and vice versa.

“CDF has helped a lot of our people to have better housing, improved water supply and sanitation, roads, bridges and small income generating activities.

The newly opened Kolokolo rural health clinic in South Vella La Vella Constituency funded by CDF in partnership with Kolokolo community. Photo captured during hand over ceremony, April 2023.

“CDF is unique to other funding programs because it doesn’t discriminate you on your level of education. Other funds require well written project proposals in order to access funding support which, most times is so difficult for a rural farmer with less education to write a proposal.

“CDF has therefore become a beacon of hope for the many helpless, less educated and marginalized people in our rural communities,” Hon. Sogavare emphasized.

He said CDF is in fact one of very few public funds that you will see its presence in our isolated communities and villages.

“Compared to many other funds, CDF is one that is easily accessed by our rural people, highly responsive to the emergency needs of our rural people, prompt to address social issues affecting our rural people and directly benefit all of us including the suppliers whom have contributed a lot to the current success of the CDF rollout in our respective constituencies,” PM Sogavare added.

The new CDF Bill 2023 once enacted will strengthen good governance; ensure improved and effective delivery mechanisms of the Constituency Development Funds; and promote equal and inclusive participation of all Solomon Islanders in development.

Hirobuka Primary School new permanent classroom co-funded by CDF in partnership with Hirobuka school and Susubona community. Photo captured during MRD monitoring activity of CDF projects in the constituency, July 2023.

A new permanent family home supported by CDF through provision of hardware materials at Kolotubi village, Hograno-Kia-Havulei Constituency (HKHC), Isabel Province. Photo captured during MRD monitoring activity of CDF projects in the constituency, July 2023.

Member of Parliament for Gizo-Kolombangara Honourable Lanelle Tanangada and PRC Counsellor H.E Gong Rui trying out the new water supply standpipes at Korare village. Project funded by CDF in partnership with Korare community. Photo captured during hand over program, August 2023.

Boats and canoes funded by CDF for Gao-Bugotu Constiteuncy beneficiaries under the GBC fishing program. This was delivered on 16 August, 2023.

