Heather James Fine Art Launches Art Advisory Focused on Providing Expert Services to Art Enthusiasts and Collectors
Tom Venditti (left), Advisory co-chair, came to Heather James after working for Paul Allen, whose recent sale at Christie’s amounted to over $1.5 billion. Chip Tom (right), senior art curator, brings four decades of experience to the new venture.
Sarah Fischel, co-chair of Heather James Art Advisory, grew up surrounded by art and carried that passion into her experiences at galleries, eventually running one of HJFA’s commercial spaces and focusing on white-glove services.
Consultants Tom Venditti and Sarah Fischel to Co-Chair New Division; Curator Chip Tom and Co-Owner Jim Carona to Support with Three Decades of Experience
Heather James Fine Art Consultants Tom Venditti and Sarah Fischel will lead the new division.
Venditti brings a wealth of experience to his new co-chair position, having advised prominent art collectors on building and managing their collections.
Previously, Venditti served as the senior director of art collections for Vulcan Inc. Seattle, WA., where he managed acquisitions and deaccessions for the Paul Allen Family art collection. During his 14 years at Vulcan Inc., he conducted due diligence for acquisitions; established strategic planning and procedural standards for collections management serving multiple properties globally. Prior to joining Vulcan, Venditti was an advisor and consultant for several prominent private collectors in Seattle.
“I am excited to embark on our new venture, Heather James Art Advisory,” says Venditti. “I am thrilled to bring decades of experience as an art advisor and the former senior director of Paul Allen's art collection to Heather James Art Advisory. My experience handling collections from large-scale operations to minute details will inform my role as co-chairman, coupled with our team’s expertise and unwavering dedication to providing collectors with top-tier, custom-tailored service for their unique needs.”
Fischel grew up surrounded by art and carried that passion into her experiences at galleries, eventually running one of Heather James’s commercial spaces and focusing on white-glove services. She has spent a decade in the art world working at museums, galleries, and auction houses. She has been at Heather James since 2015, where she has worked as gallery manager at the Jackson Hole location.
Chip Tom, Heather James Fine Art senior curator, brings more than four decades of experience curating more than 100 exhibitions to corporate collections, including luxury hotels and, most recently, the worldwide offices of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
This trio of experts brings their invaluable experience and expertise to this exciting new venture.
The advisory is not just a continuation but an evolution, built on decades of experience to provide focused expertise in logistics, collections management, appraisals, valuation, education, and more.
“As we approach 30 years in business, we are always looking for ways to best help our clients, to meet their needs, and to assist them on their collecting journeys,” says Heather James Fine Art Co-Founder Jim Carona. “We want to build on the lessons we’ve learned, continue to grow and enhance; Heather James Art Advisory is the next step in that endeavor. While we have always been invested in providing dedicated service and building strong relationships, this division will be separate from the gallery and allow our team to focus our expertise to help clients looking for that adviser relationship to strategically navigate the art world with knowledge and transparency.”
Heather James Art Advisory is not just a service; it's a commitment to fostering lasting relationships and guiding collectors on their unique journeys in the art world. As the art market continues to evolve, Heather James Art Advisory stands ready to be the compass that navigates clients through the ever-changing landscape with precision and expertise.
For nearly 30 years, Heather James Fine Art has expanded into a global network with galleries located in Palm Desert, California, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, along with consultancies in New York City, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Montecito, Newport Beach, Palm Beach, Basel in Switzerland, and Lake Como in Italy. Each year, its galleries present an array of museum-quality exhibitions exploring historical and contemporary themes or examining the work of individual influential artists.
Heather James Fine Art is dedicated to bringing exceptional art to private clients and museums globally while providing the utmost personalized logistical, curatorial, and financial services.
For more information about the Heather James Art Advisory, please contact us at advisory@heatherjames.com or call (760) 346-8926.
