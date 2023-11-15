Heather James Fine Art Launches Art Advisory Focused on Providing Expert Services to Art Enthusiasts and Collectors

Tom Venditti (left), Advisory co-chair, came to Heather James after working for Paul Allen, whose recent sale at Christie’s amounted to over $1.5 billion. Chip Tom (right), senior art curator, brings four decades of experience to the new venture.

Sarah Fischel, co-chair of Heather James Art Advisory, grew up surrounded by art and carried that passion into her experiences at galleries, eventually running one of HJFA’s commercial spaces and focusing on white-glove services.