Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,685 in the last 365 days.

Is this the age of churn in UK politics?

© 2023 Institute for Government | Design and development by Soapbox

The Institute is a company limited by guarantee registered in England and Wales No. 6480524 Registered Charity No. 1123926

You just read:

Is this the age of churn in UK politics?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more