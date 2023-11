Press Release November 14, 2023

RICHMOND — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa R. Crawford are hosting the Petersburg Returning Citizens Job Fair Wednesday, November 15.

The job fair is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805.

More information about the job fair can be found here and on the brochure below.