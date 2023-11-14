Curt Shewell Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" Alongside Chris Voss

Curt Shewell

NOVI, MI, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curt Shewell signs publishing deal with SuccessBooks® as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, Empathetic Leadership. The book is scheduled to grace bookshelves in the spring of 2024, offering readers an exceptional guide to the transformative power of empathetic leadership, valuable insights and practical strategies to foster trust, empathy, and positive change in both personal and professional settings.

From overcoming personal crises to achieving triumphant success in the real estate industry. Curt's experiences have uniquely positioned him as a beacon of inspiration for individuals seeking to make a positive impact in their professional lives.

Curt's visionary approach, marked by qualities like empathy, dedication, and unwavering selflessness, aligns seamlessly with the principles of empathetic leadership. Chris Voss, celebrated for his negotiation expertise, brings his unique insights and experience to the project.

At the core of Curt's leadership philosophy is his belief that the finest leaders are those who prioritize the success and well-being of others. His leadership style is defined by qualities such as empathy, dedication, and unwavering selflessness.

Curt Shewell firmly believes that the ultimate measure of success lies in the number of lives one can positively impact and assist in achieving their aspirations. His guiding principle is both simple and profound: "If you help a whole bunch of people get what they want, you'll get what you want, but you have to serve first." Curt's story serves as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of empathy and leadership, a story that is sure to resonate deeply with readers.

Empathetic Leadership is a source of inspiration, and a guide for anyone seeking to make a difference in their professional lives.

For more information about Curt Shewell and his remarkable journey, please visit www.CurtShewell.com.



For more information about Curt Shewell and his remarkable journey, please visit www.CurtShewell.com.