Pheasant stocking continues in the Clearwater Region through the month of Dec

Fall is not just for big game hunting! In this video, Regional Wildlife Habitat Biologist, Sam Spaulding provides more details about the Clearwater pheasant stocking program in the Clearwater Region.

In northern Idaho, the general pheasant season continues through the end of December. You can find more information regarding seasons and rules in the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Regulation Book.

Hunters, 18 years of age and older, intending to take advantage of stocked birds by hunting on a pheasant release area will need to purchase an upland game bird permit in addition to their hunting license. Each permit is valid for six rooster with a daily bag limit of two. These permits can be purchased at a regional fish and game office, licensed vendor, online, or by phone (1-800-554-8685).

To learn more about each of the Clearwater stocking areas visit the links below:

Palouse Youth-Only Area: This property is a privately-owned, youth and mentor-only area enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Program. Please visit Palouse River Access Yes! webpage for more property information and how to sign up for access.

Genesee Release Area: This property is a privately-owned area enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Program. Please visit Genesee Area Access Yes! webpage for more property information and how to sign up for access. **Note** that the Genesee Release Area is a subset of the overall Genesee Area in Access Yes!

Peterson Loop Area: This property is a privately-owned area enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Program. Please visit Peterson Loop Area Access Yes! webpage for more property information and how to sign up for access.

Craig Mountain WMA – Redbird Parcel: This property is a public accessible area owned and managed by Fish and Game. Please visit the Craig Mountain WMA webpage to view information about the WMA and visit Redbird Parcel webpage for information. **Note** Hunters are not required to sign up to hunt the Redbird Parcel.

For additional questions regarding pheasant stocking in the Clearwater Region, please contact Regional Wildlife Habitat Biologist, Samantha Spaulding at (208) 750-4225 or email at Samantha.Spaulding@idfg.idaho.gov.