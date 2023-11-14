FIX THE 10: Governor Newsom Announces the 10 Freeway On Track to Reopen to Traffic in 3 to 5 Weeks

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 10 Freeway in Los Angeles – closed due to a fire over the weekend – is on track to reopen to traffic in three to five weeks.

LOS ANGELES – Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles is on track to at least partially reopen to traffic in three to five weeks. The major artery that serves 300,000 vehicles daily closed in both directions this weekend after a fire caused significant damage to up to 100 support pillars.

After testing samples and assessing damage from the site, state transportation officials currently believe the damage can be repaired without demolishing and rebuilding the 450-foot span of the 10 Freeway, which could have taken upwards of 6 months. Union crews are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to finish removing the extensive debris and shore up the pillars. These efforts are aimed at making the necessary repairs to safely reopen the freeway to moving traffic as soon as possible.

Additionally, on-site environmental monitoring is in place to fortify drains and ensure that every precaution is in place to contain area run-off due to incoming storms. An earlier evaluation of the site identified no highly toxic chemicals in the aftermath of the fire.

Critical materials for the repairs are already on-site and no supply challenges are anticipated at this time.

The Governor also announced that by the end of the week, the state will have a livestream of the construction work so the public can see the progress firsthand. Californians can visit Fixthe10.ca.gov for real-time project updates, alternate routes and public transit options.

“Thanks to the fast work of our first responders, workers and engineers, we now expect to be able to reopen the 10 Freeway to traffic in three to five weeks.

California will continue working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to get the job done and get Los Angeles moving again.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

Yesterday, Governor Newsom announced the cause of the fire was deemed suspicious by CAL FIRE investigators, and their team continues to investigate the fire as arson. The Governor also shared that the state took legal action months ago to eject the lessee of the site, Apex Development, Inc., for failing to pay rent and violating the lease agreement by subletting the property without state and federal approval. A court date is scheduled for February; however, the state is seeking options to expedite legal proceedings.

Over the weekend, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to support the state’s response. The proclamation facilitates clean-up and repair work and directs Caltrans to formally request assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, if appropriate.