Melanesian church warns of instability in Vanuatu

The Anglican Church of Melanesia (“ACOM”) at its 17th General Synod convened at TNK on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands expresses its deepest concern and sympathy for the people of the Republic of Vanuatu on the adverse effects of the recent instability in the Government of the Republic of Vanuatu.

The 17th General Synod calls on the Government of the Republic of Vanuatu and its people to embrace and uphold the theme of the Synod, “Holistic Growth and Development”, for the betterment, equitable and positive development of the nation of Vanuatu. The Synod wishes to underscore the importance of Unity as the body of Christ in pursuing real Holistic Growth and Development.

The 17th General Synod calls on all good Christians, especially the Anglicans of the Republic of Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and Solomon Islands, to pray for the Legislature and the Executive Government of the Republic of Vanuatu, and to ask our God all-powerful to intervene by the power of the Holy Spirit to bless all political leaders with the grace of sound discernment so that they could seek and find a peaceful and long-lasting solution.

