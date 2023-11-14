Visionary in Eye Care Resident Recognition Awards Ceremony Celebrates Excellence at EyeCon 2023

Shining a light on outstanding achievements in ophthalmology, optometry, and retina care.

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ophthalmology Times®, Optometry Times®, and Modern Retina® are proud to announce the inaugural Visionary in Eye Care Resident Recognition Awards Ceremony at the upcoming EyeCon Conference in December 2023, held at the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort and Spa in Sanibel, Florida.



The ceremony, taking place on Friday Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at the EyeCon conference, is an extraordinary celebration that pays tribute to the rising stars in the field of ophthalmology, optometry and retina care, highlighting their exceptional contributions to patient care, research and clinical practice.

The 2023 Visionary in Eye Care Resident Recognition Awards program is specifically tailored to acknowledge and celebrate the exemplary achievements and invaluable contributions of residents across three distinct categories:

Best in Ophthalmology.

Best in Optometry.

Best in Retina Care.



The Visionary in Eye Care Resident Recognition Awards ceremony is designed to honor outstanding residents and rising stars who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation and commitment to advancing the field of eye care. These individuals have shown remarkable promise and potential in their contributions to patient care, research and commitment of residents.

A distinguished panel of experts in the field of eye care have completed the review of all nominations. Nominees were evaluated based on the merits of their contributions in the categories of leadership, education/research and patient care. Taking place in the picturesque Sanibel Island, Florida. This ceremony promises to be a memorable celebration of excellence in the field of eye care. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting event.

To attend the Visionary in Eye Care Resident Recognition Award Ceremony, please register for the EyeCon Conference here.

About EyeCon 2023

EyeCon is a prominent event in the field of eye care, epitomizing the cutting-edge advancements in ophthalmology. Hosted by distinguished experts, Dr. Peter J. McDonnell and Dr. Oluwatosin U. Smith, EyeCon 2023 assembles the nation's top professionals in Sanibel Island, Florida. This conference offers an exceptional platform for sharing innovative data and practical strategies covering various facets of eye care, from cornea to retina, imaging technology to groundbreaking agents, ensuring attendees stay up to date in the evolving field.

About Ophthalmology Times

Offering ophthalmology professionals digital resources, they can use to help provide the best patient care, Ophthalmology Times aims to provide content to positively affect the identification, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of regressive eye health. As aging patients increase in number, ophthalmologists and optometrists face regulatory obstacles, reimbursement delays and limited resources for technology. The tools and knowledge we provide to eye care professionals help improve the delivery of progressive eye health from provider to patient.

Media Contact:

Lauren Garafola

MJH Life Sciences®

lgarafola@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/413ef878-756c-436b-9874-e7c8d2710d2d