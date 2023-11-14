Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Valley City scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Valley City High School Cafeteria located at 493 Central Ave. N. in Valley City.



The meeting will utilize an open house format. Virtual materials are available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to the box culvert structure located one-half mile west of the Interstate 94 exit 294 offramp on East Main Street, also known as I-94 Business.



Representatives from the NDDOT and KLJ Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss your concerns.



If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by Dec. 6, 2023, to Adam McGill, PE, KLJ Engineering, 1010 4th Ave. SW, Valley City, ND 58072 or adam.mcgill@kljeng.com with "Public Input Meeting" in the letter heading or e-mail subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

