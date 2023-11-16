Tulsa Christmas Parade Committee Unveils 2023 Parade Route & Official Poster with Holly Berry Character
Entries for the parade are open until November 26th, welcoming all festive participants. Applications are available at www.TulsaChristmasParade.org.
Kenny and I are absolutely thrilled to bring Muriel's beloved character, 'Holly Berry,' to life at the 97th Tulsa Christmas Parade.”TULSA, OK, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tulsa Christmas Parade Board and Committee invite you to a festive PRESS CONFERENCE at the MID-CON Building (401 S. Boston Ave, Downtown Tulsa) this Thursday, November 16th, at 10:00 AM. Please ensure to enter from the 4th street doors.
— Paul Ross, American Waste Control Vice-President
Join us for an exclusive unveiling of the official parade poster featuring the beloved character "Holly Berry" and a performance by Inspyral Circus. Tulsa Parks will also share exciting details about their Fun Run, the Eggnog Pajama Jog, preceding the parade.
This year's parade pays homage to the iconic character "Holly Berry," created by the talented artist Muriel Fahrion, known for her creations like Strawberry Shortcake, Care Bears, and Get-A-Long Gang. Holly Berry, featured in the parade's poster art, brings a whimsical touch to the festivities, leading the procession through downtown Tulsa. The poster, designed by Oklahoma artist Salem Gullo, transforms Fahrion's original artwork into a Tulsa winter wonderland, perfectly capturing the essence of our 2023 theme: "Have a Holly Berry Christmas!"
Sarah Abbott, Marketing Manager for American Waste Control, states, "The poster and route map can be found on the parade’s website, all social media channels, and in the windows of downtown businesses."
Paul Ross, Vice-President of American Waste Control, says, “Kenny and I are absolutely thrilled to bring Muriel's beloved character, 'Holly Berry,' to life at the 97th Tulsa Christmas Parade. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to spreading cheer and creating memorable moments for everyone in Green Country. We extend the invitation for everyone to join us on December 9th for a magical celebration of the holiday season.”
As part of the festive experience, a designated food truck area on 6th Street (between Main Street and Boston Avenue) will offer food and beverages to parade-goers. The parade is free and open to everyone, providing a heartwarming experience for families and friends.
Join us for the 97th Tulsa Christmas Parade, proudly presented by American Waste Control, Saturday, December 9th, 2023, at 11am in downtown Tulsa. Have a Holly Berry Christmas!
Eggnog Pajama Jog presented by Tulsa Parks
To kick off the festivities, join the Eggnog Pajama Jog presented by Tulsa Parks. The untimed run starts at 10 am at the intersection of 6th and Cincinnati, weaving through downtown Tulsa and concluding at the intersection of 6th and Main. Participants will enjoy eggnog, coffee, and snacks at the finish line, with access to Tulsa Parks' private tent and parade viewing area. Registration is $15 per adult and $8 per child. Dress up in your pajamas and register online at www.TulsaParks.com.
2023 Tulsa Christmas Parade Sponsors
American Waste Control, KTUL Channel 8, ABCO Party Rentals, Barracuda Staffing, BancFirst Insurance Services, BAMA Companies, Bruckner’s Truck Sales, BWI Sanitation, BPM Services, Burggraf Disaster Restoration, Chick-fil-A, KXOJ, Hampton Inn Downtown, Holiday Inn Express Downtown, Lamar Outdoor, Matheson Gas, Million Dreams Cabins, MHC Kenworth, Pine Street Auto Recyclers, Price Family Properties, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Rambin Petroleum, Red Dog Construction, ResourceOne, Route 66 Wraps and Signs, Sherwood Construction, Stack Host, Tedford Insurance, TulsaPeople Magazine, Tulsa Oilers, Tulsa World, WarrenCAT, WeStreet Ice Center, YellowHouse.
About the Tulsa Christmas Parade
For almost 100 years, the Tulsa Christmas Parade has entertained thousands of families as it winds through the streets of downtown Tulsa. An annual tradition for many Oklahoma families, the Tulsa Christmas Parade, presented by American Waste Control, celebrates 97 years in Green Country.
